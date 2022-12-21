Avian flu continues to plague Montana poultry

A particularly virulent variant of avian flu continues to kill poultry flocks in Montana.

The Montana Department of Livestock on Dec. 15 confirmed that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, "killed a small backyard poultry flock in Flathead County." The deaths were the 16th flock affected by the illness since the outbreak began in March, the department stated. The current outbreak has killed more than 56 million birds across 47 states.

"HPAI has impacted over 80,000 domestic birds in Montana," Martin Zaluski, the Montana state veterinarian, said in a news release. "The impacts of this year’s disease outbreak are substantial."

The infectious viral disease poses little threat to humans, the department stated, although it is zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted to humans. The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that infections in humans are rare, but have resulted in illness ranging from no symptoms to severe illness and death. Domestic pets like cats and dogs can also be infected and pass the illness to humans, but such occurrences are rare.

HPAI circulates among wild birds, particularly migratory waterfowl. Infected wild birds may appear healthy but still shed the virus in droppings, saliva and exhalations. The virus is transmitted to domestic birds, like backyard poultry flocks and commercial poultry, and other animals through contact with wild birds or objects and environments contaminated by wild birds.

"Infected or sick birds can exhibit numerous signs such as swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs, a significant drop in egg production, or decrease in water and feed consumption," the department stated. "However, the most common sign has been sudden death of multiple birds within a flock. This has been the case in Montana where affected flocks have experienced high death loss."

The state requires that infected flocks be quarantined and that remaining birds on the property are killed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers compensation to owners of infected flocks that need to be killed. The state Department of Livestock "will conduct disease surveillance of poultry premises within 6 miles of the affected premises. Surveillance includes contact with premises to inquire about any sick birds and weekly sampling for premises that may sell poultry or poultry products."

To protect domestic poultry from the illness, the department recommended flock owners take measures to prevent domestic flocks from having contact with wild birds, particularly migratory fowl, including limiting wild birds' access to poultry feed and water sources. The department also advised poultry owners to house domestic birds indoors as much as possible, to limit visitor access to birds, to use dedicated clothing and footwear when caring for poultry, and to immediately isolate and alert the state of sick animals.

Flock owners experiencing suspect illness or death in domestic birds can contact the department at 406-444-2976. Anyone who encounters sick wild birds or dead wild birds that died from unknown causes can call the state Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife veterinarian at 406-577-7880.

The department stated that "existing safeguards to keep food safe and wholesome are sufficient to protect people," and noted that the USDA recommends cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.