Avoiding a 'twindemic': Missoula County, state health officials urge flu shots

It’s that time of year to start making plans to get a flu shot, and state and local health officials say that between the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season, it’s more important this year than ever to get vaccinated.

The flu shot does not protect against COVID-19 and there is not yet a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, but health officials are urging people to get the flu vaccine as they seek to avoid a "twindemic" of both influenza and COVID-19.

“If you get your flu shot, you can be protected against the flu, so if you were to get COVID, then you don't have to worry about having them both at the same time which could just make the illness from either one much more severe,” said Cindy Farr, Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 Incident Commander.

There are hospitalizations and deaths from the flu every year, and a simultaneous surge of flu and COVID-19 cases could strain healthcare infrastructure, Farr said.

“The fewer people who get the flu, the less chance that we’re going to get severe cases of the flu, and that’s what’s going to continue to keep ... our hospital beds open for people who end up with COVID,” Farr said.