‘Awakening a memory’: Fort Peck curators host first Live Museum Event

POPLAR — The Fort Peck Cultural Resource Department on Friday brought museum items out for the public to view up close and touch in its first Live Museum Event.

The event included a dry meat soup cook-off, a pop-up museum show and a parade. In the pop-up museum, cultural items from the 1830s to the early 1900s were displayed under a tent near the powwow grounds in Poplar. Not every item in the museum collection was displayed in the pop-up, as some are fragile and not appropriate for public handling. The Cultural Resource Department recently repatriated many of the items from the University of Montana.

People ate soup and drank tea as they admired the headdresses, tools, beaded pouches, saddle bags, beaded cradleboards and a painted drum.

Freedom Crawford took Snapchat photos of the items as he walked through the tent.

“This shows that we were the original occupants of this land,” he said of the event. “Our grandmothers and grandfathers sacrificed their lives for us to exist today. This is our way of honoring them. And this is how we teach our children about them. … We show these things to our children so that one day they will pass it down to theirs. Hollywood and textbooks get our history wrong. This is our history. This is the real history.”

As Terry Martinez strolled through the pop-up museum, he bent down to look closely at the tools.

“These artifacts, they belong here,” he said. “It feels good to see them. You don’t see these items every day. These are reminders of our relatives.”

Albert Foot Sr. sipped his soup as he admired a saddle bag.

“See this quill work?” he said as he touched red porcupine quill details on a saddle bag. “Our relatives gave their lives to this.”

The Cultural Resource Department had wanted to bring the items out for a parade, but some light rain changed their plans. Instead, many of the objects stayed under the pop-up museum tent, and the parade proceeded under the nearby arbor.

Army veteran Lance Four Star led the parade holding an eagle staff. More veterans followed. Women held story blankets, and children in regalia danced as they marched. Painted horses wore masks on their faces and one donned a beaded cradleboard draped over the saddle.

“It’s called a Live Museum Event because we are revisiting items,” said Johnnie Huerta, Fort Peck Tribal Museum coordinator. “We are awakening a memory. We’re showing the community we’re still here. We’re alive, and we will not be put away in a box.”

Huerta said the tribes’ sovereignty made the event possible.

“Because we are sovereign, I can take something out of its case and show it to my cousin and say, ‘Hey, look at this. It’s part of your family,’” she said. “But if this museum were in Missoula, and you asked a worker ‘Hey, can I touch this? It’s my grandma’s,’ you just won’t get that opportunity. Our sovereignty gives us freedom to interact and handle our own items how we wish.”

Four Star smudged Cultural Resource Department staff prior to the event.

“That’s the washing,” said Dyan Youpee, director of the Fort Peck Cultural Resource Department, who organized the event. “That’s the prep we do. We don’t wash our hands with water and soap before this. We aren’t going to do this wearing gloves. We are doing this our way.”

Huerta said she hoped the parade would inspire people to bring cultural items out of their own personal collections.

“For our community to see these items out, it’s a healing process,” Huerta said. “We’re a living culture, so people may see these items and think, ‘Oh, grandma has a dress like that! Maybe she should take that dress out.’ These items, they aren’t meant to be put away. If kids and grandkids see them put away, they see that we aren’t embracing our identity.”

As Doreen Martell watched the parade pass under the arbor, she wished she had brought her blanket for display.

“My grandma made it for me,” she said. “It would’ve been perfect for this.”

Martell smiled as children, wearing regalia, marched past.

“This is good,” she said “This is really good.”