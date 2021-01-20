Award inspires Habitat workers to new goals

After winning a national home design contest and celebrating their 30-year anniversary, Habitat for Humanity Missoula has new goals to combat Missoula’s affordable housing deficit.
“Knowing how much work was put into this application and put into building these homes by so many different people from across (the) community, it was really kind of exciting to see some national recognition of that work,” Impact and Engagement Director of Habitat for Humanity Missoula Abby Lynes said.
Missoula’s submission to the Habitat for Humanity International’s Home Design Contest won Best in Affordability and was one of 13 out of 100 to be chosen from across the country to be recognized.
The design they submitted was used to build a home for a refugee family in the Franklin to Fort neighborhood. It has five bedrooms and a basement. It’s built with energy-efficient materials such as isolated concrete forms that work to moderate temperatures and with accessibility for the mobility-impaired in mind.
Features such as lever door knobs, ramps and door hinges that swing all the way open can make a building much more accessible for someone in a wheelchair or with a walker, according to Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Missoula Heather Harp. Harp said they have to think about what’s most viable long term for the housing, not just what the cheapest options are.
Kate Geer, a designer from A&E Design, has been working on Habitat for Humanity projects for over five years now and she loves the work. She says it’s important to keep the design simple as the house is built almost entirely by volunteers. One feature she always incorporates is a lot of windows for good natural lighting. She wants the families to thrive in their new homes.
“It’s been a really humbling experience really serving Missoula’s housing needs and providing homes for families,” said Geer, who played a large role in designing the winning house. “My favorite part of designing is when the family comes in and they’re so excited to get their house.”
Geer also emphasized the team effort that was put into the project. She wanted to thank the people and businesses that donated their time and skills such as the DCI engineers, Plumb-Tech Plumbing and Heating and the hundreds of volunteers. And to the staff like Build Site Supervisor Mike Sehorn and Build Site Assistant Nick Hendee who guide the building process.
“It’s a community effort," Geer said. "It’s not just me. It’s not just Habitat. It’s the whole community. We’re thankful for it all. All the hard work and donations and all the support.”
Harp, who is also Missoula City councilor for Ward 3, says the city council meetings she sits through each week have given her perspective on what Missoulians are concerned about, and in particular how skyrocketing housing prices have impacted people.
According to the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the median price of a house in Missoula County in 2020 was around $350,000, up by roughly 36% since 2016.
“I refuse to do nothing and watch this community crater and let gentrification [take over],” Harp said.
Now more than ever their mission of building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter is pivotal for Missoula. If these trends continue in the housing market, she said working-class people could be pushed out, but Harp plans to make a place for them.
“I hope that the vast majority of Missoulians will rise up and do their fair share of making housing affordable,” Harp said.
As part of Habitat for Humanity Missoula's anniversary, the organization wants to build 30 houses a year by 2030. Up to this point the organization has built nearly 60 houses in Missoula, about two houses each year. In 2021 they plan to build three. The $2,000 award money they earned in the contest will help to fund this new goal.
“This year we’re really excited to kind of launch that campaign, (to) hit the ground running, and (we’re) looking forward to celebrating those 30 years while we increase our capacity,” Lynes said. “We know we need more housing people can afford in Missoula and yeah, we know that we need it now.”