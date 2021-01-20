Award inspires Habitat workers to new goals

Kate Geer, a designer from A&E Design, has been working on Habitat for Humanity projects for over five years now and she loves the work. She says it’s important to keep the design simple as the house is built almost entirely by volunteers. One feature she always incorporates is a lot of windows for good natural lighting. She wants the families to thrive in their new homes.

“It’s been a really humbling experience really serving Missoula’s housing needs and providing homes for families,” said Geer, who played a large role in designing the winning house. “My favorite part of designing is when the family comes in and they’re so excited to get their house.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Geer also emphasized the team effort that was put into the project. She wanted to thank the people and businesses that donated their time and skills such as the DCI engineers, Plumb-Tech Plumbing and Heating and the hundreds of volunteers. And to the staff like Build Site Supervisor Mike Sehorn and Build Site Assistant Nick Hendee who guide the building process.

“It’s a community effort," Geer said. "It’s not just me. It’s not just Habitat. It’s the whole community. We’re thankful for it all. All the hard work and donations and all the support.”