Baby ducks lost in Sunday structure fire in Missoula

Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon on Harpers Bridge Road in Missoula County resulting in the death of livestock. 

The call came in at 1:28 p.m., according to a news release. A neighbor reported a shed and chicken coop on fire in the backyard of a residence. The first arriving engine reported an active fire in a chicken coop. A travel trailer and detached garage were exposed to the flames too, and treated as threatened structures. 

Crews first put out the fire to protect anything in the blaze's immediate path. Fire personnel were able to get control of the blaze and knock it down within five minutes of arrival, the release said. Firefighters first on scene were able to save multiple structures based on initial tactical decisions.

The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire, and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries. However, several baby ducks in the chicken coop were lost in the flames. Crews were able to remove other livestock from the fire area. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is thought to be a result of a heat lamp in the coop. 

