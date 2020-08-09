Back on board: Bellusci relives smokejumping days of the '40s

Within days of graduation in 1946, Babe Bellusci was a smokejumper in training.

“Having the opportunity to be a smokejumper I thought was something I had never even considered possible,” he said. “A friend of mine, Gar Thorsrud, put me onto it. Gar himself had a real history in aviation.”

A fellow MCHS graduate, Thorsrud was among the first group of Missoula smokejumpers from the University of Montana recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency in 1951. Ten years later Thorsrud (1928-2014) was in charge of running CIA air operations during the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba.

“Gar was a wonderful guy, a great friend,” Bellusci said. “I’ll always be indebted to him for putting me onto something like this. I would never have dreamed about it on my own. It was the chance of a lifetime.”

He eyed the smokejumper outfits of various eras on display at the museum, including one he recognized. It was the same type of leather football helmet with a face mask attached that he wore in his jumps back in the ‘40s.

It was special to be able to become a smokejumper in his hometown, where he's lived for all but a few of his 93 years.