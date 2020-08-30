'Back the Blue' rally to support police held in Missoula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A crowd of about 60 people gathered in front of the Missoula County Courthouse on Sunday for a rally to support law enforcement personnel.

Signs with slogans such as "Back the Blue" and "Defend the Police" could be seen, along with signs supporting President Donald Trump and a few American flags.

"I'm here to support our police officers," said Renae Justice of Missoula. "I just feel that they're a vital part of our community and they're here to protect and serve us and they do a good job."

As Justice was talking, two young white women in a truck drove by, flipped off the crowd, and yelled "Go f--- yourselves!"

Justice smiled and said that didn't bother her.

"I think that they have the right to give their opinion and that the police would protect them to give that opinion every bit as much as they would protect us to give our opinions, so I'm good with that," she said.

She also noted that she would support more of her tax dollars going to fund the local police. She disagreed with the a Missoula City Council committe's recent 9-2 vote to reject a request for $77,352 for overtime pay for officers while they take part in training.