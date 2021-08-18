Back to school: Missoula area education leaders wrestle with conflicting COVID-19 advice

School district officials across the state and country are debating what COVID-19 mitigation strategies will be in place when students and staff return this fall.
In Montana, trustees and administrators have wrestled with guidance from health organizations that conflicts with recommendations from state offices.
The Missoula City-County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics all recommend the use of universal masking while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
On the other hand, Montana’s Office of Public Instruction recommended back in May that districts across the state rescind their mask mandates. Gov. Greg Gianforte has been critical of CDC guidance — which recommends masking for all people in a K-12 school setting with full-time in-person instruction and layered mitigation strategies — saying it’s “all over the map.”
The overwhelming presence of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 poses a “fundamentally different” challenge from what schools dealt with last year, according to Dr. Lauren Wilson, vice president of the Montana chapter of the AAP.
“I think it’s important, always, that we constantly reassess the situation and the need for masks and right now there’s not a single professional organization that’s saying masks are not necessary,” Wilson said.
While it's unclear if the delta variant is more severe in children, she is concerned about some pediatric hospitals in the south that are overwhelmed with young COVID-19 patients.
Many counties in Montana are experiencing high levels of community spread of COVID-19.
“That’s a setup for disaster if we have 30 unmasked kids in a room together when school starts,” Wilson said.
It’s only a matter of days until many Missoula-area schools return to class this year. Here's a look at what they have planned.
DeSmet public schools
When school starts this fall for students and staff at DeSmet, they will be required to wear face coverings while indoors or on transportation regardless of their vaccination status.
The school intends to open in level “blue,” or moderate threat of COVID-19, of its tiered plan for the year, which allows the district to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19.
“Hopefully the community support for our most vulnerable and most precious treasure, our children, will lower the threat level by wearing a mask when indoors, washing our hands frequently and keeping a reasonable distance between each other,” wrote superintendent Matthew Driessen in an email.
While in the blue level, groups smaller than 250 people are permissible and student health checks prior to arriving at school are encouraged.
School routines will be modified to limit group interactions and allow for consistent grouping of students. Additionally, social distancing of at least 3 feet will be practiced in classrooms and shared spaces.
Full-time in-person learning is available to students, as well as a fully remote option for families who may feel more comfortable with that mode of instruction.
The tiered plan ranges from minimum threat to dangerous, and the district can move through the four levels based on Missoula County COVID-19 data as well as recommendations from local medical professionals.
Target Range
All students, staff and visitors to Target Range school will wear face coverings when indoors when classes resume this month.
Face masks will be optional outdoors, however they are required for all indoor activities including extracurriculars. Masks are optional for athletes actively competing in indoor sports.
Other mitigation strategies include frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, physical distancing of 3 to 6 feet whenever possible, and frequent air changes through ventilation and filtration.
Anyone entering the school is expected to do a health screening of possible COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building.
While the school is preparing for students to return to class full time, instruction will also be available fully remote for families who are interested.
The district anticipates that the universal masking requirement will be rescinded when children ages of 5-11 are eligible to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or eight weeks after the vaccine is available to that age range.
Community data that indicates low to moderate transmission could also be used as an indicator to drop universal masking at the school.
Sussex School
Sussex School will kick off the year with universal masking while indoors and full-time in person learning for all students this fall.
Students will be seated in classrooms based on seating charts that offer physical distancing of 3 feet between peers.
Other mitigation strategies include staggered start and end times, lunches and recesses. Students will eat lunch outside unless temperatures sink below freezing. When eating indoors, students must practice proper distancing.
Additionally, staff will be encouraged to increase airflow into classrooms whenever possible by opening doors and windows. Classroom fans and ventilation systems including HEPA filters will be used indoors. This practice is subject to change depending on poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.
Unvaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 10 days and vaccinated people do not need to quarantine unless they begin experiencing symptoms.
If a case is identified within a class or student cohort, the class may transition to remote learning.
Hellgate Elementary
Hellgate Elementary intends to welcome students, staff and visitors back this school year with classrooms looking a bit more normal, with a few mitigation strategies still in place.
Masks will be used by students, staff and visitors voluntarily, but proper hand hygiene will be encouraged and physical distancing will be practiced whenever possible.
Masks will be required to be worn while riding school buses due to an executive order by President Joe Biden and students will be assigned seats on transportation.
Classrooms and restrooms will be sanitized daily, as well as high-touch areas. Middle school students will be provided with cleaning materials to sanitize work spaces when rotating classrooms.
Additionally, staff will be encouraged to increase ventilation into classrooms to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Parents are asked to sign a form that affirms their commitment to keeping their child home if they are sick, or have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual. Students are encouraged to do daily self-evaluations of potential symptoms before attending school.
Distance learning is available for families who would prefer a remote option.
Bonner School District
Masks will not be required to be worn by students and staff when school resumes this fall in Bonner, though they are optional for those who choose to wear one.
The district will ditch its cohort structure that was used last year and the school will return to its full-day schedule.
“For the most part, we anticipate that the 2021-2022 school year will look similar to the way things did before the pandemic,” wrote superintendent Jim Howard on the district’s website. “And we will stay in touch with Missoula City-County Health Department to monitor any significant increases in COVID-19 cases in our area.”
Though many of the COVID-19 mitigation strategies will not be used to kick off the year, the district is prepared to adjust its practices if necessary.
Other tactics such as frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, classroom sanitization and contact tracing will be employed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lolo School District
Students and staff in Lolo will start the year wearing face coverings while indoors regardless of vaccination status, but there is a point at which the requirement could be lifted.
If the seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 in Missoula County is below 25, masks will no longer be required.
Masks will not be required to be worn when consuming food or drink, during strenuous physical activity, while speaking or performing when proper distancing can be practiced, or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired.
In addition to starting the year in masks, high-touch surfaces and objects will be routinely cleaned and no one should enter the school if they are sick.
Missoula Catholic Schools
Leaders with Missoula Catholic Schools district are still working on their reopening plan and intend to release something by Friday, Aug. 20. The plan will be available on the district’s website when it’s available.
Other schools
Administrators with Valley Christian and the Frenchtown School District did not respond to requests for information regarding their reopening plans and no updated information was available on their websites.