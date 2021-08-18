Back to school: Missoula area education leaders wrestle with conflicting COVID-19 advice

The district will ditch its cohort structure that was used last year and the school will return to its full-day schedule.

“For the most part, we anticipate that the 2021-2022 school year will look similar to the way things did before the pandemic,” wrote superintendent Jim Howard on the district’s website. “And we will stay in touch with Missoula City-County Health Department to monitor any significant increases in COVID-19 cases in our area.”

Though many of the COVID-19 mitigation strategies will not be used to kick off the year, the district is prepared to adjust its practices if necessary.

Other tactics such as frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, classroom sanitization and contact tracing will be employed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lolo School District

Students and staff in Lolo will start the year wearing face coverings while indoors regardless of vaccination status, but there is a point at which the requirement could be lifted.

If the seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 in Missoula County is below 25, masks will no longer be required.