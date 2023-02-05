The Foresters' Ball, a longstanding tradition at the University of Montana, is back after a two-year hiatus following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dating back to 1916 under the original name the Lumberjack Dance, this year's Foresters' Ball will be the historically rowdy event's 104th iteration.

Students and helpful hands alike work from sunup to sundown in varying shifts beginning the Monday before the Foresters' Ball. The makings of the Ball begin the year before, when timber for decorations gets harvested in Lubrecht Experimental Forest by UM's Forestry Club in what has become known as the "Pole Run."

It ends with a rambunctious boogie on Saturday. This massive undertaking benefits students from the W.A. Frank College of Forestry and Conservation.

Take a look inside Schreiber Gym to see just what it takes to make it all happen.