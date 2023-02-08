The unmatched serenity of ranging into pristine winter backcountry on snowshoes or skis, enveloped by snow-laden peaks and sparkling pines, is coming to the big screen in Missoula on Friday night.

The 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival is a showcase of the ways that humans — from professional skiers to weekend warriors and newcomers — experience the frozen outdoors. Daring descents and alpine climbs, tales of friendship and hardship, and explorations of local culture and the human condition in the mountains are sprinkled across the dozen short films that make up the festival.

In Missoula, the Backcountry Film Festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday at The Wilma, downtown on Higgins Avenue. The films begin at 7 p.m. The hour from 6–7 p.m. will feature information tables from groups including Save Holland Lake and the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, with drinks available for purchase. There's also a raffle of gear and gift certificates to local businesses like LB Snow, The Trail Head and Gull Ski and Snowboard, as well as items from local breweries. Backcountry yurt lodging is also up for grabs. Tickets are available in advance for $18 at logjampresents.com, or for $20 the day of. Children 12 and younger can get in free.

The Missoula screening and a Feb. 16 screening in Bozeman are presented by the Montana Backcountry Alliance and serve as a fundraiser for the group. The film tours to more than 100 places in the U.S. each winter and is produced by the national Winter Wildlands Alliance. Wild Montana is hosting screenings in Great Falls Feb. 17, in Helena Feb. 25 and 26, and in Big Sky on March 6.

"The festival is about building community, getting inspired, and raising awareness about issues affecting quiet winter recreationists," said Greg Peters, Montana Backcountry Alliance's board president, "and raising some funds to help maintain access to key backcountry spots in western Montana."

The organization, which has chapters in Missoula and Bozeman, was founded in 2005 — incidentally, the same year that the Winter Wildlands Alliance started the film festival. The nonprofit Montana Backcountry Alliance "advocates for access and reducing conflicts around non-motorized winter recreation here in Montana," according to Missoula-based board member Leah Story, with a focus on snowshoe, Nordic ski and backcountry ski and snowboard recreation. The organization helps orchestrate and fund plowing at popular backcountry access trailheads, and does advocacy work with government bodies and land management agencies aimed at preserving space for non-motorized winter recreation. The Winter Wildlands Alliance performs similar advocacy work at the national level.

The film festival, Story said, is the group's biggest fundraiser of the year. The money raised at the event goes toward plowing and advocacy work. Recently, the organization has been engaged with the emerging master plan for Marshall Mountain, the nascent Lolo National Forest plan revision, and trailhead plowing at popular spots like The Gash in the Bitterroot Range. Generally, Story said, the alliance is about "supporting people getting out and having opportunities to participate in non-motorized backcountry travel."

"I think a lot of people aren't really aware of the work that Montana Backcountry Alliance does in terms of access around here," she said.

The films in the festival highlight the experiences that can flow from backcountry travel, she said. Last year, she said, a particularly interesting film explored how wildlife researchers tracked wolverines in winter via backcountry skis. A science-oriented film this year follows scientists who rove the backcountry on skis to map the impacts of climate change on snowpack. Other films this year document amputees who backcountry ski, a group of women tackling big lines in the Alaska Range, and the work that goes into avalanche forecasting in the Pacific Northwest. And, of course, there's no shortage of deep powder skiing.

"It's really cool — the films are different every year but they tend to be films that are more about the beauty and inspiration of backcountry recreation," Story said. "There is stoke, but it's really beautiful and meditative, the really interesting ways people spend time in the backcountry in the winter. It speaks to a broader range of people and different types of outdoor recreationists, which I really appreciate about it."