Bad air persists in Missoula Valley, but breezes coming

Air quality in the Missoula Valley was Moderate on Tuesday morning and might move up to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups by afternoon, according to Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. Hamilton and Seeley Lake were already in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups stage Tuesday morning, as were Butte, Helena and Bozeman.

“The southwesterly flow delivering smoke to Montana is going to continue through today, which means we will have a constant stream of dirty air filtering into the county,” Coefield wrote in her Tuesday morning air quality report. “The good news is there is some indication the smoke will start to shift south of us today. By midnight, most of our upper-level air will likely be coming at us from Oregon. There are some fires in Oregon, but they’re considerably smaller than the ones in California, and less likely to significantly impact our air quality. As the California smoke shifts south we should start to see improvements. By Thursday, we should have significantly cleaner air.”