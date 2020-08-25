Bad air persists in Missoula Valley, but breezes coming

Smoke from California continued to blanket Montana skies on Tuesday, but a possible weather change holds hope for clearer air later in the week.
Air quality in the Missoula Valley was Moderate on Tuesday morning and might move up to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups by afternoon, according to Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. Hamilton and Seeley Lake were already in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups stage Tuesday morning, as were Butte, Helena and Bozeman.
“The southwesterly flow delivering smoke to Montana is going to continue through today, which means we will have a constant stream of dirty air filtering into the county,” Coefield wrote in her Tuesday morning air quality report. “The good news is there is some indication the smoke will start to shift south of us today. By midnight, most of our upper-level air will likely be coming at us from Oregon. There are some fires in Oregon, but they’re considerably smaller than the ones in California, and less likely to significantly impact our air quality. As the California smoke shifts south we should start to see improvements. By Thursday, we should have significantly cleaner air.”
Tuesday’s local weather forecast calls for afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorm activity in the Bitterroot Valley and points farther south. Actual clouds will mix with the smoke to keep the temperatures down around 80 for a high.
The Cinnabar fire 10 miles east of Stevensville jumped to 4,384 acres Monday night. A crew of 71 is deployed with plans to keep the fire east of the Bitterroot Divide and inside the Welcome Creek Wilderness. To the west in Idaho, the Shissler fire southeast of Elk City had burned 2,400 acres and was on the wind channel blowing into western Montana.
