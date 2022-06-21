 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bad water sickens 20 in Sanders County

After more than 20 people got sick from contaminated water in Sanders County, health officials closed public access to a water source on Kennedy Creek along Highway 200 south of Paradise on Tuesday.

Sanders County Public Health officials confirmed the presence of Campylobacter in the surface water of the untreated creek. People consuming the water have tested positive for infection, resulting in diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and fever.

A public notice warning about the water problem has been in place since May 13, according to Montana Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lori Ryan. The water does not come from a spring, and is open to contamination by humans, animals and insects both above- and below-ground.

MDT officials will be closing public access to the Kennedy Creek water source, Ryan said on Tuesday.

