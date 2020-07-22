Badger-Two Medicine gets protection bill

“The Badger-Two Medicine is like a church to our people,” Barnes said. “It is a powerful place of healing. In this time of COVID-19, with our elders and our communities at such risk, it is inspiring to know we will protect the healing wellsprings of Blackfeet culture.”

A cultural heritage area is a relatively unique form of federal land designation, according to Tester's office. During court-ordered reviews of the energy leases in 2015, the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation declared the area a Traditional Cultural District in respect of its significance to Blackfeet spiritual and cultural ties there.

“Senator Tester worked with the Tribe to put together language that would give them a unique level of oversight for managing their sacred lands, while allowing existing uses to continue,” according to Tester's office. “Senator Tester felt it was very important for the Tribe to have a strong voice in management of the area, particularly after they weren’t consulted on the original leasing decision back in the 1980s. This is also compatible with Forest Service’s management for the area, which recognizes the area’s spiritual importance to the Tribe, and seeks to limit impacts.”

Democrat Tester's bill will likely go before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes fellow Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana.

“For decades, the spectacular lands of the Badger-Two Medicine have been overshadowed by a cloud of uncertainty. Now that cloud is lifting,” said Michael Jamison, Crown of the Continent Senior Program Manager for the National Parks Conservation Association. “This legislation is especially powerful, as it not only protects our wild heritage but also gives voice to those who, throughout too much of our history, have not been heard. It’s time to permanently protect the Badger-Two Medicine’s wildlands and wildlife, and to honor forever the Blackfeet Nation’s last cultural refuge.”

