Bail set at $100K for man accused of leading cops on high-speed chase

Laststar then exited the truck and lay down. The affidavit spells Laststar’s last name as “Last Star.”

“As officers closed the distance on him, he began to flip onto his side and moved his right hand toward his waistband,” the affidavit alleges. “Last Star refused orders to look away from officers and then began to what appeared to me to be attempting to arm himself. Last Star was also wearing clothing which covered his waistband.”

Prosecutors note in the affidavit that at that point, Laststar had not been searched and it was unknown if he was armed with a weapon.

“Officer Loya deployed his department issued Taser as Last Star moved his left hand toward the front of his waistband,” the affidavit reads. “Based on the above listed facts, Officer Geissel immediately jumped onto Last Star’s back and attempted to take control of his left hand. Last Star immediately tensed his arms and refused to allow officer Geissel to take control of them.”

Prosecutors allege Laststar pressed his left hand against the ground and positioned himself into a push-up position.