Bail set at $100K for man accused of leading cops on high-speed chase

A judge decided Tuesday to set bail at $100,000 for a man accused of leading police on a 23-minute high-speed chase through Missoula in which several cars were allegedly struck and a few pedestrians narrowly avoided being hit.
Kelwin Laststar has been charged with seven counts of felony criminal endangerment, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, DUI third offense, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Laststar appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday and a substitution judge set his bail amount at $100,000.
Deputy county attorney Brandon Zeak told the judge that Laststar was convicted of aggravated DUI in 2012 and “is known by the state” to have been under the influence of a stimulant during the chase, which occurred late Sunday morning on June 20. The chase ended on Reserve Street after officers deployed a spike strip to stop Laststar's Toyota Tundra.
“He is alleged to have hit several cars, almost hit several pedestrians and ran through red lights,” Zeak said. “I think we can all be lucky nobody was seriously hurt. He was willing to put hundreds of lives at risk to elude law enforcement.”
Laststar’s public defender, Stephanie McKnight, said he does not have a significant criminal history.
According to the affidavit filed by deputy county attorney Mac Bloom, Missoula police officer Ken Smith “fired one shot from his duty weapon at the pursuit suspect at the conclusion of the pursuit.”
“The suspect was not struck by a bullet and was eventually taken into custody,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit provides a detailed step-by-step accounting of city police detective Bob Franke's review of officers' videos of the high-speed chase and eventual arrest of Laststar, including a paragraph on how another officer used a Taser on Laststar before he was taken into custody. However, the affidavit provides no other details about the shot fired by officer Ken Smith.
When asked why the affidavit provides no details on the gunshot, Bloom told the Missoulian he could not comment on the matter.
Because a shot was fired by an officer, the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the incident.
A press release from the Missoula Police Department on Monday said that "the suspect was not compliant with officers’ commands, and an officer fired a single shot at the suspect. The suspect was not struck by the round. He was taken into custody once other officers arrived. No officers or other parties were injured during this incident."
According to the affidavit, the chase ended after a spike strip deflated one of the wheels of Laststar’s truck.
Laststar then exited the truck and lay down. The affidavit spells Laststar’s last name as “Last Star.”
“As officers closed the distance on him, he began to flip onto his side and moved his right hand toward his waistband,” the affidavit alleges. “Last Star refused orders to look away from officers and then began to what appeared to me to be attempting to arm himself. Last Star was also wearing clothing which covered his waistband.”
Prosecutors note in the affidavit that at that point, Laststar had not been searched and it was unknown if he was armed with a weapon.
“Officer Loya deployed his department issued Taser as Last Star moved his left hand toward the front of his waistband,” the affidavit reads. “Based on the above listed facts, Officer Geissel immediately jumped onto Last Star’s back and attempted to take control of his left hand. Last Star immediately tensed his arms and refused to allow officer Geissel to take control of them.”
Prosecutors allege Laststar pressed his left hand against the ground and positioned himself into a push-up position.
“Officer Geissel placed one of his knees against Last Star’s head and forced it against the pavement,” the affidavit states. “Last Star continued to resist arrest. Eventually, officers were able to overcome his resistance and Last Star was taken into custody.”