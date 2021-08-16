Bail set at $100k for man accused of leading Missoula police on high speed chase

Officers continued efforts to get the car to stop.

Police observed that Morgan appeared to have something in his hand during the chase. Believing it was a firearm, the officer distanced himself from the Honda. Morgan then put his hands down and kept driving at high speeds southbound through Third Street on the shoulder of the road.

He reached Mount Avenue, where he drove the car down the walking trail, causing three pedestrians to run off the trail to avoid being hit, charging documents said. He continued westbound, failing to stop at every intersection.

Eventually police received a call from a homeowner saying Morgan had parked the Honda in his front lawn and proceeded to jump the fence into his neighbor’s yard near Kensington Avenue.

The homeowner noticed Morgan hide something, which was later determined to be jacket rolled up into a ball. When a parole and probation search team later located the jacket, they found a plastic bag with white residue believed to be methamphetamine.

Officers found Morgan running along Strand Avenue trying to enter one of the houses. He was arrested and booked into Missoula County jail about 1 p.m.