Bail set at $100k for man accused of leading Missoula police on high speed chase

Bail was set at $100,000 for a Missoula man accused of leading officers on a prolonged, high-speed chase all over the city last week.
Joseph S. Morgan, 26, made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He has been charged with a fourth DUI offense, theft, criminal mischief, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal endangerment and attempted burglary, all felonies.
He was also charged with assault with reasonable apprehension of bodily injury and fleeing from a peace officer, both misdemeanors.
Missoula police responded to a call from an employee at a business on Reserve Street about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The employee said a man was in the store’s parking lot huffing paint and painting a Honda CRV.
When the employee and one of his coworkers confronted Morgan, he threatened to stab them, charging documents said. Police dispatch shortly after received a call about a stolen Honda CRV — confirmed to be the Honda in the parking lot.
A chase between Morgan and law enforcement ensued.
Morgan drove north on Reserve Street to West Broadway where he turned right, driving at speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour, documents said. He exited West Broadway onto Railroad Street, where his speeds topped 90 miles per hour. He proceeded southbound on Russell Street, driving down the center line and forcing traffic out of the roadway.
Officers continued efforts to get the car to stop.
Police observed that Morgan appeared to have something in his hand during the chase. Believing it was a firearm, the officer distanced himself from the Honda. Morgan then put his hands down and kept driving at high speeds southbound through Third Street on the shoulder of the road.
He reached Mount Avenue, where he drove the car down the walking trail, causing three pedestrians to run off the trail to avoid being hit, charging documents said. He continued westbound, failing to stop at every intersection.
Eventually police received a call from a homeowner saying Morgan had parked the Honda in his front lawn and proceeded to jump the fence into his neighbor’s yard near Kensington Avenue.
The homeowner noticed Morgan hide something, which was later determined to be jacket rolled up into a ball. When a parole and probation search team later located the jacket, they found a plastic bag with white residue believed to be methamphetamine.
Officers found Morgan running along Strand Avenue trying to enter one of the houses. He was arrested and booked into Missoula County jail about 1 p.m.
Officers found several alcoholic beverages and a knife in the car. In interviews with employees at the Reserve Street business where Morgan was initially reported, workers said they think he stole spray paint.