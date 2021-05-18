Bail set at $100K for man suspected of starting Missoula house fire

A Missoula man made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Monday afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of starting a house fire last week.
Ryan Allan Kirkbride, 42, has been charged with one count of arson and four counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.
On Thursday evening, Missoula police responded to a fire at the 1500 block of Howell Street. When officers arrived, family members of Kirkbride’s were at the scene and told officials he had gone back inside the burning home.
Officers found Kirkbride on the roof of a neighboring house, according to charging documents. Missoula police and negotiators spent several hours attempting to get him to come down.
While Kirkbride was on the roof, he made repeated statements about knowing he was going to jail and that it looked like he had committed arson, charging documents said.
Officers decided about 1:30 a.m. to lightly spray Kirkbride with a fire hose, thinking he would come down if he were wet and cold, court documents said. These efforts were successful, and he came down soon after being sprayed.
He was taken into police custody and officers found three lighters when they searched him, charging documents said.
Kirkbride was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility about 3 a.m. Friday.
Kirkbride’s family members told officers he was homeless and staying in the basement of the house, court documents said. One of the family members said she thought Kirkbride started the fire.
Another resident of the home told law enforcement he heard a sound familiar to combustion of gasoline and then saw Kirkbride run upstairs and yell “the downstairs is on fire!”
Lead fire investigator Jason Hedahl said the blaze had been started intentionally in the basement, according to court documents. He found two soda bottles filled with a flammable liquid with attached homemade wicks in the basement adjacent to where the original fire had started. He also found a gas can that had been burned and melted into the floor of the basement.
Hedahl estimated the damages exceeded $1,500.
At Kirkbride’s initial appearance, the state requested bond be set at $100,000 due to the “very serious nature” of the crime, the four peoples’ lives put at risk and the extent of the property damage. The public defender’s office requested Kirkbride be released on his own recognizance.
Kirkbride said he was trying to warn his family about the fire.
Missoula Justice of the Peace Judge Alex Beal presided. Bail was set at $100,000.
“The specific nature of the offense is concerning,” Beal said.