Bail set at $100K for man suspected of starting Missoula house fire

A Missoula man made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Monday afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of starting a house fire last week.

Ryan Allan Kirkbride, 42, has been charged with one count of arson and four counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.

On Thursday evening, Missoula police responded to a fire at the 1500 block of Howell Street. When officers arrived, family members of Kirkbride’s were at the scene and told officials he had gone back inside the burning home.

Officers found Kirkbride on the roof of a neighboring house, according to charging documents. Missoula police and negotiators spent several hours attempting to get him to come down.

While Kirkbride was on the roof, he made repeated statements about knowing he was going to jail and that it looked like he had committed arson, charging documents said.

Officers decided about 1:30 a.m. to lightly spray Kirkbride with a fire hose, thinking he would come down if he were wet and cold, court documents said. These efforts were successful, and he came down soon after being sprayed.

He was taken into police custody and officers found three lighters when they searched him, charging documents said.