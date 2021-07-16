Bail set at $1M for man accused of trying to shoot Missoula police

Bond was set at $1 million for a man accused of trying to shoot a Missoula police officer during a drug-related arrest on Wednesday evening.

Zachariah T. Harris, 29, of Missoula, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Justice Court on seven felony charges, including attempted deliberate homicide.

Harris has also been charged with one count of assault on a peace officer, two counts of criminal endangerment, one count of criminal possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of unlawful use/possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture.

On Wednesday, officials from the Missoula Drug Task Force arrested Harris after he allegedly retrieved a package from the mail containing about 120 grams of methamphetamine.

Harris’ arrest arose after an inspector from the U.S. Postal Service noticed multiple suspicious packages from San Diego, Calif., arriving to a postal box rented by Harris at a UPS Store in Missoula. A canine search alerted to the presence of an illegal substance, court documents said.

The package was searched and officers found two bundles of what they suspected to be methamphetamine.