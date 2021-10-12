Bail set at $20K for Florence shooting suspect

Bail was set at $20,000 for a Florence man arrested on suspicion of firing shots and attempting to kill an acquaintance in an altercation over alleged stolen bear skins.
Grant M. Deakin, 59, made his initial appearance on Tuesday in Missoula County Justice Court. He is charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of criminal mischief, both felonies.
Missoula County Justice Court Judge Landee Holloway presided.
Ravalli County dispatch received a report Friday evening that two neighbors had an altercation on the Upper Woodchuck area in Florence, between Redrock and Buckboard roads, according to charging documents. Both parties had left the scene, the caller said.
The victim in the incident had asked the caller to contact law enforcement. The suspect, identified as Deakin, allegedly “shot up” the victim’s truck while he was driving and also attempted to shoot at his head.
When talking with officials, the victim reported he was near the intersection of Upper Woodchuck and Buckboard Road when he noticed Deakin traveling down Upper Woodchuck in his pickup. The victim said he and Deakin knew each other and had a falling out in the past when Deakin accused him of stealing a gun.
Deakin flagged the victim down, so he stopped, charging documents said. Deakin accused him of stealing bear skins from his house — which he denied, but Deakin didn’t believe him. He attempted to leave but Deakin protested. Deakin then pulled a handgun and began firing at his truck.
The victim quickly drove away but noticed tires going flat and the engine smoking, charging documents said. He tried to get to a friend’s house to call law enforcement, but saw Deakin was coming back up Upper Woodchuck. Deakin then parked his truck in the roadway to block the victim’s path.
The victim yelled at Deakin to move — Deakin refused and pointed his gun directly at his head and pulled the trigger, charging documents said. The gun did not go off, and Deakin tried to reload. He started shooting at the victim’s car again, emptied the magazine of that pistol and grabbed another firearm.
Deakin resumed shooting in the direction of the victim, including again at his head. The victim ducked down behind the dash and was able to maneuver around Deakin and escape.
Officials determined the location of the incident was in Missoula County — Missoula sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. They located a white pickup truck with multiple bullet holes, a shattered rear window and two flat tires.
Deputies made multiple attempts to call Deakin between 7:45 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. After several unanswered calls, they went to Deakin’s house on High Mountain Drive and flew a drone over the property. At 10:25 p.m. an individual, believed to be Deakin, came out and fired five to 10 shots at the drone.
About an hour later at 11:30 p.m., deputies saw a flashlight moving toward them from the direction of Deakin’s home. As the light drew closer, deputies called out “Grant,” which he acknowledged. Deakin was directed to disarm himself. He was compliant and was taken into custody without further incident, documents said. Deakin reportedly told law enforcement he wasn’t sure why he was under arrest, but did admit to shooting at a drone over his property.
Missoula County Attorney Eric Owens requested bail be set at $250,000.
“This is among the highest order of offenses we can charge someone with,” Owens said, adding it fortunately did not end in someone’s death. “It poses an extreme danger."
The defense noted Deakin’s lack of criminal history, saying he’s lived in Florence for 21 years, and asked for a significantly lower bond, saying conditions of release, such as a no weapons order, could be used to address community safety concerns.
When addressing the court, Deakin said the allegations had been blown out of proportion and taken out of context.
Judge Holloway set bail in the amount of $20,000. All weapons were ordered to be removed from his residence.