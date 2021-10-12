Bail set at $20K for Florence shooting suspect

The victim quickly drove away but noticed tires going flat and the engine smoking, charging documents said. He tried to get to a friend’s house to call law enforcement, but saw Deakin was coming back up Upper Woodchuck. Deakin then parked his truck in the roadway to block the victim’s path.

The victim yelled at Deakin to move — Deakin refused and pointed his gun directly at his head and pulled the trigger, charging documents said. The gun did not go off, and Deakin tried to reload. He started shooting at the victim’s car again, emptied the magazine of that pistol and grabbed another firearm.

Deakin resumed shooting in the direction of the victim, including again at his head. The victim ducked down behind the dash and was able to maneuver around Deakin and escape.

Officials determined the location of the incident was in Missoula County — Missoula sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. They located a white pickup truck with multiple bullet holes, a shattered rear window and two flat tires.

Deputies made multiple attempts to call Deakin between 7:45 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. After several unanswered calls, they went to Deakin’s house on High Mountain Drive and flew a drone over the property. At 10:25 p.m. an individual, believed to be Deakin, came out and fired five to 10 shots at the drone.