Bail set at $25K for man charged with sex abuse of a child

Throughout their exchanges, Fehr encouraged Doe to meet him in person and said she should sneak out of her house and away from her parents to do so. Court documents say Fehr then sent more sexually suggestive messages.

On April 29, Fehr and Doe made plans to meet in the evening at a fire pit near the hotel. Law enforcement agents watched Fehr approach the fire pit at the scheduled meeting time and arrested him, according to court documents.

Fehr admitted to officials that he was trying to meet up with a 12 or 13-year-old at the hotel, court documents said. Fehr told law enforcement he lives in Helena but had been in Missoula for work since April 26.

He denied that he was trying to bring Doe back to his hotel room and that his conversation with her was “sexual,” but acknowledged that he made “sexual comments,” court documents said. He was arrested.

Prosecuting attorney Carrie Garber said that a significant bond was warranted given the seriousness of the offense.

“The facts of this case are quite chilling,” Garber said during Fehr’s initial appearance. “He presents a huge danger to the community. This sort of conduct allows individuals like the defendant to prey on a vulnerable population of girls who are young.”