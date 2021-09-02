Bail set at $25K for Missoula man accused of driving drunk with children

A Missoula man arrested on suspicion of erratic and drunken driving with two children in the car made his initial appearance on Thursday afternoon.

He is also charged with two misdemeanors: fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Bail was set at $25,000.

The pursuit of Holmes started about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when Missoula police received a report of an intoxicated driver.

The caller told officers the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Holmes, had come over trying to fight with him and his wife. He said Holmes had two children with him, ages 8 and 10, according to charging documents.

Authorities found the vehicle described by the caller — they initiated a traffic stop and determined Holmes’ license was suspended.

During the stop, police noticed a strong smell of alcoholic beverage coming from Holmes and that his eyes were bloodshot and speech was slurred. When Holmes was asked to exit the vehicle, he accelerated away from the scene and officers could hear the two children screaming and yelling from inside the car, court documents said.