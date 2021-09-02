Bail set at $25K for Missoula man accused of driving drunk with children

A Missoula man arrested on suspicion of erratic and drunken driving with two children in the car made his initial appearance on Thursday afternoon.
He is also charged with two misdemeanors: fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Bail was set at $25,000.
The pursuit of Holmes started about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when Missoula police received a report of an intoxicated driver.
The caller told officers the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Holmes, had come over trying to fight with him and his wife. He said Holmes had two children with him, ages 8 and 10, according to charging documents.
Authorities found the vehicle described by the caller — they initiated a traffic stop and determined Holmes’ license was suspended.
During the stop, police noticed a strong smell of alcoholic beverage coming from Holmes and that his eyes were bloodshot and speech was slurred. When Holmes was asked to exit the vehicle, he accelerated away from the scene and officers could hear the two children screaming and yelling from inside the car, court documents said.
A pursuit began and officers found Holmes driving about 50 mph as he passed through the intersection of West Broadway and Reserve Street. Holmes continued, reaching speeds up to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and making several lane changes without signaling, documents said.
The pursuit was then terminated to protect the children’s safety.
Police observed Holmes’ car turn into the KOA campground area, where it parked. Officers apprehended Holmes and he was taken into custody around 6:45 p.m.
Holmes’ vehicle was searched at the request of probation and parole and several White Claw cans were located along with an empty bottle of hydrocodone.
Prosecution asked for $25,000 bail saying Holmes is days away from sentencing for other felony matters and his alleged actions present a significant concern to public safety.
Holmes’ defense asked he be given a lower bond, saying alcohol monitoring would go further than bond.
An arraignment hearing is set for Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.