Bail set at $25K for Missoula strangulation suspect

A Missoula man is in jail after being arrested on suspicion of strangling an acquaintance and causing her to almost black out.
Joshua L. Vieyra, 32, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of strangulation of a partner or family member, first offense, a felony, along with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
Missoula County Justice Court Judge Landee Holloway presided.
A woman called 911 screaming on Saturday around 10:28 p.m., according to charging documents. She reported a man was trying to kill her, and had pushed her down and strangled her.
The woman was locked in a bathroom hiding from the suspect, identified as Vieyra, when she called. She reported hearing her three children begging him to stop. She told 911 Vieyra was trying to enter the bathroom where she was hiding.
Dispatch could hear children screaming “no” in the background and asking Vieyra to stop. They also heard a male voice apologizing.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence at Gardenia Drive in Missoula County. When they arrived, they saw Vieyra walk into the house. Deputies found him sitting on the couch with two of the three children, who were crying.
Vieyra refused to get off the couch, to which officials responded they’d use a Taser on him, charging documents said. He was “non-cooperative” but was handcuffed and put in a patrol vehicle.
He continued to argue with law enforcement, rambling about things not related to the incident and “displaying a range of emotions” from praying to yelling to crying. One deputy described Vieyra as “displaying his explosive temper many times.”
When deputies spoke with the survivor, they observed visible red bruising on her neck. She reported multiple incidents of domestic violence involving Vieyra, including one time where he tried to kill her, charging documents said.
She told officials she was in the bath at the house when Vieyra broke her cellphone in half, charging documents said.
She was coming out of the bathroom when Vieyra grabbed her, threw her to the ground and began choking her, with both of his hands around her neck, causing her to start to black out. While Vieyra was strangling her, he reportedly told her “you know why” and “you deserve it.”
The children tried to intervene to stop Vieyra during the incident.
Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bond at Tuesday's hearing, citing safety concerns for the survivor and the extremely concerning nature of the allegations. The public defenders asked for either a lower bond or for Vieyra to be released on his own recognizance.
The court set bail in the amount of $25,000. Vieyra was ordered to have no contact with the involved parties. He made an obscene hand gesture at the judge from custody when bond was set.