Bail set at $25K for Missoula strangulation suspect

He continued to argue with law enforcement, rambling about things not related to the incident and “displaying a range of emotions” from praying to yelling to crying. One deputy described Vieyra as “displaying his explosive temper many times.”

When deputies spoke with the survivor, they observed visible red bruising on her neck. She reported multiple incidents of domestic violence involving Vieyra, including one time where he tried to kill her, charging documents said.

She told officials she was in the bath at the house when Vieyra broke her cellphone in half, charging documents said.

She was coming out of the bathroom when Vieyra grabbed her, threw her to the ground and began choking her, with both of his hands around her neck, causing her to start to black out. While Vieyra was strangling her, he reportedly told her “you know why” and “you deserve it.”

The children tried to intervene to stop Vieyra during the incident.

Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bond at Tuesday's hearing, citing safety concerns for the survivor and the extremely concerning nature of the allegations. The public defenders asked for either a lower bond or for Vieyra to be released on his own recognizance.