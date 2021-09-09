Bail set at $500K for downtown Missoula shooting suspect

The butt of a handgun stuck out of Lamb’s pocket. It was removed and secured.

The victim was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where he spoke with officers. He informed them he is a firefighter who had just gotten off fighting a fire and was at the bars in downtown Missoula with friends.

As they were leaving the Bodega Bar, the victim and his friends noticed someone yelling and saw a man pull a gun from his pants, fire it once toward the ground and then start shooting in the direction of the group of people, court documents said. The group did not know who Lamb was and had no prior interactions with him. They corroborated that the shooter was wearing black clothing and had a backpack.

Officers located spent shell casings in the alley across from where the shooting is reported to have happened. They also found a bullet impact location on the exterior wall of the Bodega Bar, along with a bullet appearing to have blood and human tissue on it.