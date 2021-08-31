Bail set at $50K for Missoula burglary, police chase suspect

Bail was set at $50,000 for a Missoula man accused of burglarizing a residence, assaulting a man and leading Missoula police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.
Andrew H. Cox, 40, made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon.
He is charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of criminal endangerment, and a third offense of partner or family member assault, all felonies.
He is also charged with three misdemeanors — a second offense of partner or family member assault, criminal mischief and fleeing from or eluding a peace officer.
Missoula police responded to a report Monday morning of an in-progress burglary on Wapikiya Drive in Missoula. The victims, a husband and wife, reported Cox had broken into their residence and left in their 1999 silver Cadillac.
They said Cox had been outside of their home yelling earlier in the morning. He was directed to leave, but charging documents say he circled around to the back of the house and they contacted police.
A short time later, the wife heard a loud bang coming from the living room and saw Cox had broken out the front window and climbed inside. She then saw Cox allegedly start punching her husband in the stomach.
When she told Cox to get off her husband, Cox told her to get away or he would strike her. He then got up and left in the Cadillac because he heard police sirens, the wife told authorities.
After leaving the scene, Cox was spotted in the area of South Second Street in Missoula.
Dispatch had received several complaints of Cox’s driving — calls then started coming in reporting Cox heading northbound on Russell Street, traveling down the center of the road, documents said.
A responding officer saw the Cadillac Cox was driving and yelled at Cox to exit the car. Cox continued driving away, resulting in a chase, document say. Cox turned left toward Lolo at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and 39th Street.
He was traveling on the opposite side of the road along the shoulder — several vehicles turned out of the way to avoid being hit. As he was traveling on Highway 93, Cox’s speeds fluctuated between 40 and 90 mph.
Stop sticks were successfully deployed twice on his car, but Cox continued driving southbound at about 86 mph.
As Cox started losing rubber from his tires near the “S” curves on the highway, his speed was slowed. Montana Highway Patrol was able to maneuver the car so Cox lost control and came to a stop.
The pursuit ended in Lolo, and Cox was arrested around 8:45 a.m.
State prosecution requested a $50,000 bond, saying the allegations in the case are “concerning.” They also cited concern for the victims' safety as well as the public’s.