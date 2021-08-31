Bail set at $50K for Missoula burglary, police chase suspect

Bail was set at $50,000 for a Missoula man accused of burglarizing a residence, assaulting a man and leading Missoula police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

Andrew H. Cox, 40, made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of criminal endangerment, and a third offense of partner or family member assault, all felonies.

He is also charged with three misdemeanors — a second offense of partner or family member assault, criminal mischief and fleeing from or eluding a peace officer.

Missoula police responded to a report Monday morning of an in-progress burglary on Wapikiya Drive in Missoula. The victims, a husband and wife, reported Cox had broken into their residence and left in their 1999 silver Cadillac.

They said Cox had been outside of their home yelling earlier in the morning. He was directed to leave, but charging documents say he circled around to the back of the house and they contacted police.

A short time later, the wife heard a loud bang coming from the living room and saw Cox had broken out the front window and climbed inside. She then saw Cox allegedly start punching her husband in the stomach.