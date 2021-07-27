Bail set at $50K for Missoula man accused of strangling partner

Bail was set at $50,000 Monday for a Missoula man accused of strangling his partner and threatening to kill her.

Alek R. Eggett, 29, made his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with one count of strangulation of a partner or family member — first offense, a felony.

Missoula police responded to Washburn Street for a report of domestic violence about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The caller, a woman, said her partner, Eggett, had strangled her and physically assaulted her in other ways. She was eventually able to escape to speak with law enforcement and get treatment for her injuries at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

When speaking with detectives, the woman told them Eggett had been physically violent with her several times throughout their relationship, including previous instances of strangulation. During this altercation, she said Eggett told her he was going to kill her.

She attempted to fight back, but Eggett became more aggressive and continued to obstruct her breathing, charging documents said.

During Eggett’s initial appearance, the prosecution said what Eggett is accused of is “extremely serious,” and he poses a significant threat to the woman.

Eggett was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.