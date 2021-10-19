Bail set at $50K for Missoula rape suspect

A man accused of raping a woman at a downtown Missoula hotel over the weekend has been jailed on $50,000 bond.

Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony.

Staff at the Residence Inn Marriott on North Pattee Street saw a young woman walk through their lobby around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, according to charging documents. She was visibly upset and staff asked her if she needed help, but she kept walking. Staff watched as a man, identified as Mohmand, followed her outside.

A short while later at 4:30 a.m., the woman, who is 18, called 911 and reported that she had just been raped. She told dispatch it had happened at the hotel and she had met the man at the Badlander bar.

When Missoula police met with the woman, she reported meeting Mohmand and two other men she did not know, the documents said. They left the Badlander looking for a house party. When the group learned there wasn’t a party, Mohmand asked the woman to go back to his hotel room. She agreed, but made it clear she did not want anything to happen between them. When they arrived at Mohmand’s hotel room, she went to sleep.