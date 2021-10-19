Bail set at $50K for Missoula rape suspect

A man accused of raping a woman at a downtown Missoula hotel over the weekend has been jailed on $50,000 bond.
Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony.
Staff at the Residence Inn Marriott on North Pattee Street saw a young woman walk through their lobby around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, according to charging documents. She was visibly upset and staff asked her if she needed help, but she kept walking. Staff watched as a man, identified as Mohmand, followed her outside.
A short while later at 4:30 a.m., the woman, who is 18, called 911 and reported that she had just been raped. She told dispatch it had happened at the hotel and she had met the man at the Badlander bar.
When Missoula police met with the woman, she reported meeting Mohmand and two other men she did not know, the documents said. They left the Badlander looking for a house party. When the group learned there wasn’t a party, Mohmand asked the woman to go back to his hotel room. She agreed, but made it clear she did not want anything to happen between them. When they arrived at Mohmand’s hotel room, she went to sleep.
While telling police her story, she then began crying. She and Mohmand did have sex, she said, adding “(she) just couldn’t get him off me.” Mohmand wouldn’t let her leave, she told law enforcement. She also mentioned that another man was in the room during the assault. When she eventually left the room to get an Uber, Mohmand allegedly followed her out and tried to stop her from leaving.
In cellphone correspondence with her friend, the woman reported being raped. Her neck had significant bruising and red marks, charging documents said. She told officers Mohmand had held her down on the bed by placing his hand around her neck with force.
Mohmand reported to police he was visiting Missoula on a “worldwide trip.” He confirmed he had met the woman and her friends downtown. The two had sex, but it was consensual, he said.
Mohmand claimed the woman hadn’t left any belongings in his hotel room, but when it was searched some of her clothing items were recovered. His friend, who was sharing the hotel room with Mohmand, confirmed the woman had come back to their room and had gone into the bedroom with Mohmand.
The roommate eventually got uncomfortable with her being there and asked that she leave.
At Mohmand's initial appearance on Tuesday, state prosecution asked for $50,000 bail, citing the extremely serious nature of the allegations and saying he presents a very serious flight risk since he is traveling through Missoula and is not a resident.
The public defender, Ted Fellman, said Mohmand is an immigrant who has been staying in Missoula. He said cultural and language barriers may have played a role in the alleged assault, which he asked the court to consider. He asked for a $5,000 or $10,000 bond.