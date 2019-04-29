An 18-year-old Missoula man has been accused of raping a young girl at a party in August last year.
Cody Lane Babcock was booked into Missoula County jail Friday morning, charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse without consent and intimidation.
Charging documents say the girl, who was under 16, had been drinking at a party in the late summer of 2018. After the party ended and while in the girl's room, Babcock allegedly encouraged the girl to drink more. The girl later told police Babcock gagged her and raped her while she struggled to fight him off.
When a family member asked what had happened, Babcock reportedly told them the girl was having a panic attack from being intoxicated. When she did report the incident to police on March 1, she said she was initially too scared and embarrassed to tell anyone.
On the same day the girl reported the incident in 2018, the same deputy who took that report received a second call about Babcock from someone close to the girl's family. After learning of the allegations in the initial report, the man who made the second report said he had learned Babcock sexually assaulted another girl, who was under 10 years old at the time of this alleged assault. He also said that a young boy saw the assault happen.
Forensic interviews with both children were conducted on March 11.
Babcock reportedly denied any sexual contact with the children when contacted by Missoula County Sheriff's Detective Rebecca Birkett on March 14, according to court documents.
His bail is set at $250,000 ahead of his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court Monday afternoon.