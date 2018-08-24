A 31-year-old man is being held on $75,000 bond for allegedly raping a woman in her home.
Matthew James Schaefer is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent. If convicted he faces a potential 100-year prison sentence.
A woman told Missoula police Aug. 22 that she, Schaefer and another person had been out drinking for some time the night before. She said they eventually returned to her home to play cards and use cocaine. When the third person left the home, she said she found Schaefer in her bedroom, where he had located her 9 mm pistol while he was looking for more cocaine.
The woman tried to leave the room, she said, because Schaefer was making her uncomfortable. She alleges he blocked her from leaving and told her to take her clothes off and get on the bed. When she tried again to leave, she said Schaefer eyed the gun on the bed, which made her feel in danger.
The woman reported to police that Schaefer assaulted her. According to court documents, she told him she needed a cigarette, left with her clothes and phone, and called her boss, who took her to the police station to make a report.
When he spoke with detectives, Schaefer first denied any sexual contact but later admitted to touching her without her consent, according to charging documents.
At his initial appearance on Friday, Missoula County prosecutors requested the $75,000 bond because Schaefer was already on probation for drug use. If he posts the bond, Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway ordered he be monitored by pretrial supervision, which issues many of the same requirements as probation and parole.