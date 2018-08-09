Bail was set at $250,000 Thursday for the 17-year-old facing a felony charge in connection with a June shooting on the Sentinel High School campus that sent two teenage boys to the hospital.
Dylan Conat was arrested Wednesday after a weeks-long search. Missoula County District Court Judge John Larson said that based on Conat's disappearance after the incident, and the fact that guns were found in the apartment where he was arrested, he felt that Conat was a flight risk and a danger to the community.
Conat, who was charged with assault with a weapon in that incident, also has an open juvenile criminal case from December. In that case he's accused of showing another person a gun he claimed was stolen, and then pepper-spraying the other person when that person threatened to report him to police. Bail for that charge was set at $50,000.
The two youths who were shot June 24 outside Sentinel also were in the courtroom Thursday for hearings in two unrelated cases. They were assigned trial dates and denied release to house arrest by Glen Welch, chief juvenile probation officer.
The youths, ages 16 and 17, were arrested after being released from the hospital.
According to court records one of the boys was shot in the left side of his face, near the jaw, while the other was shot in the left side of the chest. At least three shots were fired from a pistol that had been reported stolen in Lolo a week before the shooting, according to charging documents in Conat's case.
The shooting occurred after Conat allegedly asked one of the boys where he could buy drugs. When one of the youths said he didn't know, and tried to walk away, Conat allegedly brandished a gun, or reached for one in his waistband, the documents said.
The two beat Conat, who pulled a gun from his waistband, shot four times and put the gun in a nearby bush, according to the documents. Police officers later retrieved the gun from the bush.
A transfer hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 to determine whether Conat will continue to be charged as an adult.