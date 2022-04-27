Balancing act: University of Montana student-athlete named Truman Scholar

There is something to be gleaned from the University of Montana’s most recent Harry S. Truman Scholarship recipient, Beatrix Frissell.

She’s a grounded and patient leader, who manages rigorous academic goals with the high demands of being a Division I cross country and track athlete running upward of 60 miles a week without missing a workout.

She pursues any opportunity for self-improvement through mentorship with programs at the university like the Davidson Honors College, Mansfield Center, Global Leadership Initiative, the Safe, Empowered, Accelerated Change Cohort and many others. Raised in Polson, Frissell is currently a junior pursuing a double major in environmental science and sustainability and political science.

She heaps all of these onto her plate with persistence and an overarching goal in mind — to one day serve her home state.

“I think growing up in Montana, caring for the environment was just kind of a natural part of that,” Frissell said. “I grew up in such a beautiful place and on the Flathead Indian Reservation where there’s more environmental protection on the land and that was all really valuable for me and something that I knew was important.”

By combining political policy and environmental science, she intends to bridge the gap in communication and understanding between scientists and policy makers — a gap she observed while interning with the U.S. Department of Interior in its Office of Environmental Policy and Compliance last summer.

“So going into UM I knew I wanted to do work within policy and the environment, but I also knew that I didn’t want to be someone working in policy who didn’t understand the issues that I was talking about and working with,” Frissell said.

While it seems that leadership may have come easily for Frissell, she said it was her mentors at the university that each played a unique role in her growth.

Global Leadership Initiative professor Nicky Phear is one of those people. Phear’s class on models of leadership sophomore year helped her accept who she is as a leader, Frissell said.

During a group project in the class, Frissell’s group seemed to be moving slowly and struggling, Phear said.

“But when the event happened, Bea just really shined as just a grounded presence and was able to speak in a way that just captivated people,” Phear said. “She has some clarity and wisdom and is very in tune with what’s going on in a moment.”

Throughout the semester, it became evident to Phear that Frissell had an orientation toward self-growth and actively identified leadership qualities she wanted to improve on. However, there was a unique quality in Frissell that set her apart from other students Phear has worked with.

“I couldn't really name it at first, but it was this quality of just being willing to be humble and truthful about where she was and kind of use the experiences in her life to grow herself,” Phear said.

Frissell’s focus on self-improvement is also mirrored in her drive as a long-distance runner on the university’s cross country and track teams.

“A big part of athletics for me is just constantly pursuing how you can get better,” Frissell said. “Like, constantly pursuing perfection and improvement — like self-improvement — I think that aspect of it is something that’s really important to me and just part of who I am.”

UM’s head cross country and track coach Clint May sometimes selfishly wishes Frissell wasn’t so involved and passionate about so many different things. However, he acknowledges that comes through only the lens of her running and racing.

“When I think of her completely, I can see that she has many passions and has a lot to offer each one of them,” May said.

May allows Frissell to be flexible to help find that balance. For example, he allowed her to move her practice time so she could make it to her interview for the Truman Scholarship, but she always gets the workout in.

“My coach is very supportive of well-rounded athletes,” Frissell said. “Running is a priority and as a Division I athlete you have to put a lot of work in and there’s an expectation that you’re going to do that in order to be successful, so it really has been my own balancing act.”

He breaks Frissell down into three qualities: her character, work ethic and balance.

“Bea is the type of person that I would trust to act with integrity in any situation,” May said. “She’s honest. If I had children that were Bea's age, I would trust them to make good choices and shed a positive light no matter where or when, if they were with Bea.”

While Frissell has the rest of her junior and senior years ahead of her, she intends to pursue post-graduate education, either for law school or a master's degree in environmental policy. She also may consider applying for a Fulbright or Rhodes scholarship.

One route that Frissell could see herself pursuing is that of Governor of Montana, and she noted former Gov. Steve Bullock as an inspiration.

“I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done in that position and so it’s been something that I strive for,” Frissell said.

“I also know I want to come back to Montana,” she continued. “This is my home and this is where I want to be. Ultimately I see that as a position where I can make a lot of change for the people here.”

Frissell is one of 58 recipients of the Truman Scholarship this year. The scholarship was established by Congress as the living memorial to President Truman to recognize students who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential and academic excellence.

Each recipient receives funding for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling as well as internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government.

The last Truman Scholar from UM was Mara Menahan in 2014.

"We are tremendously proud of Beatrix's achievement. She earned this opportunity through hard work and a passion to help solve some of the most pressing issues facing society,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “She was chosen from a pool of incredibly talented students at our nation's top universities, and our entire campus is proud of her achievement. Her story is a great example of the amazing young people we have here in Montana and the world-class academic opportunities that exist for students here at UM."

