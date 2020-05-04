Ballot snafu mars school elections in Bonner

Seaman said his office was alerted to the snafu on April 16, the day after the first ballots went out. On April 17, 317 corrected ones were mailed.

Koprivica got one of them and has filled it out. But how many people, he wondered, voted the original ballot and ignored the second one? And how many voted both ballots, “and now how can the elections office separate them?”

Seaman said the school district and candidates have been notified, and the elections office is tracking the discrepant ballots, in particular those from voters who sent in the first one but not the second. On April 28, a week before election day, 17 voters who’d mailed in their first ballots but not returned the second were called by phone. As of Monday afternoon Seaman said there were still 13 such voters and he expected to receive more “wrong” ballots on Election Day.

What to do with them won’t be a county decision but one left to a canvass board on May 12, Seaman said. In this case, the canvass board is the school board, on which sit two of the four candidates, Samuel Caras and Ryan Ludemann.

Bonner School Superintendent Jim Howard couldn’t be reached Monday for comment. Seaman said he can’t speak for the school but said the incumbent candidates would probably be recused from the canvass.