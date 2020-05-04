Ballot snafu mars school elections in Bonner

Keith Koprivica didn’t fret much over the two ballots he received from the Missoula County elections office last month.
One, he assumed, was for the May 5 school election, the other for the June 2 primary.
“At first I wasn’t even paying attention, to be honest with you,” said Koprivica, who contacted the Missoulian by email Monday morning.
When Koprivica sat down to vote Sunday at his home in Piltzville, he realized something was amiss.
“It appears the elections office screwed up,” Koprivica said Monday. “We received two ballots for tomorrow’s school special district election.”
The first asked him to cast his vote for two of four Bonner School trustee candidates in District 14. It also asked him to choose two of three candidates for the East Missoula Rural Fire District board.
“Here in Bonner, we are not in the East Missoula Fire District,” Koprivica pointed out.
The second ballot arrived a couple of days after the first. It came with just the names of the Bonner School board candidates and an explanation.
“A big, unfortunate administrative error,” allowed Bradley Seaman, the county’s new elections administrator.
Seaman said his office was alerted to the snafu on April 16, the day after the first ballots went out. On April 17, 317 corrected ones were mailed.
Koprivica got one of them and has filled it out. But how many people, he wondered, voted the original ballot and ignored the second one? And how many voted both ballots, “and now how can the elections office separate them?”
Seaman said the school district and candidates have been notified, and the elections office is tracking the discrepant ballots, in particular those from voters who sent in the first one but not the second. On April 28, a week before election day, 17 voters who’d mailed in their first ballots but not returned the second were called by phone. As of Monday afternoon Seaman said there were still 13 such voters and he expected to receive more “wrong” ballots on Election Day.
What to do with them won’t be a county decision but one left to a canvass board on May 12, Seaman said. In this case, the canvass board is the school board, on which sit two of the four candidates, Samuel Caras and Ryan Ludemann.
Bonner School Superintendent Jim Howard couldn’t be reached Monday for comment. Seaman said he can’t speak for the school but said the incumbent candidates would probably be recused from the canvass.
The Elections Office under former administrator Dayna Causby used the same errant database in May 2019, when a $1.4 million annual levy was successfully sought by the Missoula Rural Fire District. The levy was left off ballots of the same voter base in Bonner as this year. A supplemental ballot with only the fire district levy was mailed out, which Seaman called a “cleaner” solution faced by his office now, which has corrected the database for future fire district elections.
“It’s one of those things that we want to do everything we can to make sure we get it right,” he said.
Koprivica said another concern was the extra cost to the taxpayer for the second mailing. Postage on his was 65 cents. Seaman said large volume mailings cost the county as little as 12 cents apiece, but the smaller number like this run either 50 cents or 65, depending on their weight and the manner in which they’re mailed.
If each cost the maximum of 65 cents, the cost to the county was $206.
Ballots for the all-mail June primary go out on Friday, May 8. Seaman said the majority of questions he’s getting are about that election, which features higher profile races and issues.
The annual school and special district election “gets kind of buried” when it’s four weeks before the every-other-year June primary in Montana, Seaman said.
“I don’t know if that’s helpful or hurtful but it does get overlooked,” he said.
“It’s truly sad they can’t include them all together and save a lot of money,” Koprivica said. “Why can’t they put those (school board) names on the primary ballot?”
