Ballots due Tuesday for special elections in Missoula County

Ballots for special elections in Missoula County are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

Residents who have not yet voted can still drop their ballot off from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at one of five drop boxes, which include the Missoula County Elections Office at 140 N. Russell Street, Missoula County Fairgrounds, Seeley Lake Elementary, Clinton Annex or Frenchtown Fire Station.

Voters living within the City of Missoula will not be receiving a ballot this year because Missoula County Public Schools is not holding a formal election for trustees.

Rather, the district selected three trustees by acclamation who ran unopposed. Several other districts in Missoula County are also selecting trustees by acclamation, and therefore will not hold formal elections.

Bonner School District 14, Clinton School District 32, East Missoula Rural Fire District, Frenchtown School District 40, and Seeley Lake School District 34 are all holding special elections.

Missoula County residents can check to see if they are receiving a ballot at gis.missoulacounty.us/elections/schoolspecial2020.