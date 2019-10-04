Jeannette Said “No”

(Tribute to Montana’s Jeannette Rankin)

I cannot vote for war

She said

Some called her a traitor

I just shook my head

I still hear her

Though it seems so long ago

I won’t forget the day

Jeannette said “No”

The bands play on

As they’re sent to fight

But a gun in hand

Don’t make it right

If by chance you win

What do you have to show?

Time and again

Jeannette said “No”

There are those who-

Want you to forget

But I still smile when

I think of Jeannette

Sometimes you can’t compromise

When it comes to war

When will they realize?

With each bullet

You reap what you sow

I thank the Lord

Jeannette said “no”

I won’t forget the day

Jeannette said “No”

Written By: J. DeFilippo

Recorded By: R.J. Phillips Band

Listen on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/hillipsand/jeannette-said-no