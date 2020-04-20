Banks, real estate agents and distillers step up to help

“We’re able to do it, so we decided we wanted to help until all the big manufacturers can ramp up production,” Montgomery said.

He noted that they're currently on a very long waitlist for sanitizer, so he's not able to take any new requests at this time, and the sanitizer is solely for healthcare workers and others on the front lines.

They’re not the only business that’s pivoted during this time.

Engel & Völkers Western Frontier, a real estate brokerage based in Missoula with shops throughout western Montana, kicked into gear on a different initiative as soon as local businesses and restaurants were restricted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their “Feeding the Frontlines” program began sending meals each day to local hospitals, including St. Patrick’s Hospital, Community Medical Center, Kalispell Regional Medical Center, St. Joseph’s in Polson and Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brokerage owner Dawn Maddux kicked things off with a donation, then more than 60 real estate advisers and staff stepped in to extend the program. In the first week of April, they started a GoFundMe account so community friends and neighbors could help keep their program going and quickly raised over $1,000. They’ve also purchased $3,000 worth of meals from local restaurants.