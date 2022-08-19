Banville named director of UM School of Journalism

After 13 years as a professor at the University of Montana School of Journalism, Lee Banville is stepping up to serve as its director.

In his new position, he’s excited to continue championing journalism and expand new opportunities for future students and graduates.

“I believe so much in what the school does that I was like, if I can help make it better and help make it stronger, I’m going to do that,” Banville said.

Banville will still be in the classroom, though his course load will be slightly reduced. This school year, he will teach Media History and Literacy, which is an introductory course, as well as covering elections in the fall and media law in the spring.

The school’s previous director, Denise Dowling, stepped away from the position over the summer after wanting to get back into the classroom full time, Banville said. Dowling started teaching at the School of Journalism in 2000 and has since served as chair of the school’s Radio-TV Department and interim dean from 2012-2014 and 2018-2019.

“She’d been a great leader during a really difficult time, both when we joined the College of Arts and Media, which was new, and then by the time that was just about done COVID hit. She guided us through all of that,” Banville said.

This summer, Banville and his wife Jule Banville, who is also a professor at the School of Journalism, led a group of students on a study-abroad reporting trip to Ireland — a trip that had been three years in the making, but was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Despite testing positive for COVID very early in the trip, Banville continued to support students while quarantined. When he was able to rejoin the group, he rented a car to help Jack Marshall, a student reporter, get to an interview in a remote area.

“He rented a car and was driving these super-narrow roads to take me out there, of all people, just to get an interview,” Marshall said with a laugh. “He’d just gotten out of COVID and now he’s just driving on some terrible journey to the middle of nowhere. He still took us out and helped everyone get to their reporting and showed how much he really did care about us as students and the stories we’re working on."

At the end of the day, Banville is eager to continue supporting students, but is also excited to step into efforts to bolster local journalism in the state.

“I think part of my mission is also to look outward and sort of say like, how can we strengthen local journalism throughout Montana and speak to the importance of it in Montana, to defend it when it’s unfairly attacked, to hold it accountable when it messes up," Banville said. "I think all of that is also important,”

Banville joined the journalism school’s faculty in 2009 after working for 13 years at PBS NewsHour, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Online NewsHour.

He’s also authored “Debating Our Destiny: Presidential Debate Moments that Shaped History,” as well as a two-volume encyclopedia about covering American politics.