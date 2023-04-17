A barbecue fire at a Polson home turned into a large blaze late Sunday evening.

According to the City of Polson Fire Department, emergency teams responded to a report that a barbecue had caught on fire around 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Hillside Court.

While firefighters were on the way, they learned the flames had spread to the house. Fire officials evacuated everyone from the home, as well as nearby residences.

The fire was knocked down in about an hour. No civilians or firefighters were injured, according to the fire department.

Assistance from the Polson Rural Fire District, Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department and Ronan Volunteer Fire Department aided Polson city firefighters in their battle against the fire.