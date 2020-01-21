You can help

A benefit to help the Sievers family rebuild is set for Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Arlee School cafeteria. Dinner is $5 a person, $20 for a family. A silent auction of items donated by community members will be held, with a live auction of the five biggest items. Headley Family Feeds in Arlee is accepting cash donations and replacements for items lost in the Jan. 19 barn fire. Checks should be made out to "Jamie Sievers" and mailed or dropped off at Headley Family Feeds, 72539 N. Couture Loop, Arlee, MT 59821.