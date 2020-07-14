Bars and restaurants remodel during pandemic lockdown

If there’s one silver lining to the lockdown that took place in Montana this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that restaurants and bars that would normally be packed with people were unexpectedly empty and had time to remodel.

Quite a few establishments in Missoula County were able to take advantage of the quiet period to get some work done. Here’s an incomplete list (if your business remodeled and you’d like to be featured in the next issue, reach out to newsdesk@missoulian.com):