Fred Brauer and Ed Seifert use to jump out of perfectly good airplanes, one to fight fires, the other to fight Hitler.
Though they lived the bulk of their lives within 70 miles of each other in western Montana, the two men never met. But the Christmastime experience they shared in 1944 is one they and the world could never forget, even if they wanted to.
Hell was a frozen-over town in Belgium 75 years ago, bombed to shambles by the Allies a few months earlier and “home” to some 14,000 American troops and 3,000 civilians surrounded and shelled by what seemed like overwhelming German forces.
Seifert was one of the surrounded, a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, the “Screaming Eagles.”
As the noose tightened and winter grew harsh, the Siege of Bastogne from Dec. 20-27 became the do-or-die linchpin in the Battle of the Bulge, which Winston Churchill came to call “the greatest American battle” of World War II.
“Snowed like cats. The wind blew you over,” recalled Seifert, 97, who lives in Polson. “We got in them bunkers and put sticks over them to keep warm, shells going over the top all the time."
“I wouldn't want to go through it again,” Seifert said.
Brauer, five years Seifert’s senior, was captain of one of the C-47 planes that flew out of France and England to drop supplies to the stranded 101st. His heroics late that week at the head of a formation saved it from disaster and earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross, a rarity for a transport pilot.
A Missoula smokejumper before and after the war, Brauer died in 2007 at age 89. Characteristic of his generation, Brauer kept his war stories mostly to himself. But late in life he shared one that in his son John’s mind stamped him as not only a war hero but a game changer on the world theater.
“He never talked much about it,” said John Brauer, managing broker of Windermere Real Estate in Missoula. “My daughter (Tarah) pried it out of him when she did a senior project on her grandfather and made a video of his life.”
***
In a village on the outskirts of Bastogne, Seifert and fellow soldiers of the underdressed, underfed 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment patrolled, shivered and starved while they waited for Gen. George Patton’s Third Army to bail them out. They got there on Dec. 17. It took nine long days for Patton to arrive.
Hitler had mounted his last major offensive along the Western Front on Dec. 16. The surprise attack through the Ardennes Forest punched a “bulge” in Allied lines along the German border, and Bastogne was in the middle of it. Seven main roads converged in the town of 4,000, placing it squarely in the crosshairs of the Germans’ drive to the seaport of Antwerp 100 miles away.
Trucks carrying the 101st Airborne arrived in Bastogne the next morning from Camp Mourmelon, France, after an 80-mile overnight drive.
“They wouldn’t let us jump into the Battle of the Bulge because there was about two feet of snow and the wind was blowing,” Seifert said last week from his room in the Polson Health and Rehab Center.
Nighttime warming fires were prohibited; they would be dead giveaways to bunker locations.
Seifert winced at the memory of his frozen soles. But he was one of the lucky survivors. Many others were crippled for life after losing their feet or entire legs to frostbite.
Christmas Day found him and about 20 others holed up in an old bakery. It had been shattered by artillery fire.
The first loads of supplies had been daringly parachuted in from transport planes like Brauer’s on Dec. 23. John Brauer had been under the impression that his father led those initial resupply runs, but accounts of the battle point to later heroics.
Fresh supplies notwithstanding, Seifert and the 502nd had no fattened goose to cook on Christmas Day, when the weather turned even worse. The Germans had launched their anticipated attack shortly after midnight elsewhere on the perimeter. In some of the most vicious fighting of the war, the Americans fended them off until Patton arrived from the southwest the following afternoon.
The weather prevented the resupply planes from taking flight on Christmas. As Seifert remembered, the tiny bakery became a place to congregate for more soldiers than it could hold.
“We changed off with the guys outside and got along that way,” he said.
Christmas dinner consisted of 12-ounce cans of C-rations salvaged from the drops. Seifert likened them to snoose cans, “just regular, like, Cracker Jack boxes with meat and crackers and all that stuff.”
“We had to try to open 'em up, and we’d share,” he said. “Some of the guys were kind of religious, and they said a prayer for us. I don’t know. We’d eat those ol’ things. It seems like we got on all right.”
That wasn’t Patton’s impression. Slowed by snow-choked roads in his march to Bastogne, the iconic general knew Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, acting commander of the badly outnumbered 101st Airborne, needed more help than he was getting. This was the McAuliffe who, when demanded to surrender by the German commander on Dec. 22, famously replied: “Nuts.”
(Side note: The central square in Bastogne is named Place General McAuliffe. On Dec. 14, 2019, Bastogne marked the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge with a parade through town. Guests of honor, including Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, threw English walnuts from a second-story balcony into the crowd. The locals call the nut-throwing tradition “Jet de Noix.”)
McAuliffe made an urgent request for medical assistance on Dec. 25. Doctors and medical technicians would have to be flown into Bastogne by gliders, a highly dangerous proposition given the fog and the cloud of intense anti-aircraft fire thrown up by the Germans.
That appears to be where Fred Brauer stepped in. His 93rd Troop Carrier Squadron, part of the 439th Troop Carrier Group, was grounded by weather at the French air base of Chateaudun, 70 miles southwest of Paris and 240 miles from Bastogne.
“They’re standing on the tarmac sometime around Christmas and he's talking with his commander, Lt. Col. (Charles) Young,” John Brauer said. “My dad was a lieutenant colonel too, but Young was group commander.
“Col. Young is talking to the general or the brigadier general, who’s saying, 'We’re going to lose the 101st. They’re surrounded and they don’t have any supplies, they don’t have any ammunition, no water. The weather is horrible. They’re done.'”
Fred Brauer was never known to be bashful, his son said.
“He pipes up and says, ‘Well, I’m from Montana and we fly in this stuff all the time. I don’t know what you guys are talking about.’”
As John remembers his father recounting it, the general turned to Young and asked, “Is he serious?”
“And Col. Young says, ‘Yeah, I’ve known this guy to be a pretty straight arrow.’ And (the general) says, ‘Well, let’s give him three squadrons and get him in there in the morning.’”
Stocked with physicians, medical volunteers, and nearly 3,000 gallons of gasoline, the glider-toting C-47s flew at treetop level on Dec. 26 to deliver the goods. At 600 feet, the gliders were cut loose. Despite heavy fire, they landed without incident.
That afternoon the spearhead of Patton’s Third Army broke through the German encirclement. The siege was broken the next day, even as Brauer led another valiant flight.
It wasn't until February 1945 that Carolyn Brauer caught wind of it in Missoula. Her husband had been awarded the prestigious Distinguished Flying Cross. The citation said it was for “extraordinary achievement while serving as a pilot and leader of a flight of troop carrier aircraft on a vital glider-tow resupply mission to Bastogne, Belgium, on Dec. 27, 1944.
“Seeing that a flight of planes ahead of him was heading into an area of extremely heavy flak, Captain Brauer altered his course and led his entire flight to the landing zone and back, without injury to personnel or damage to aircraft.”
“I remember my dad describing fire from the railroad tracks and saying it was heavy fire,” John Brauer said. “They needed to do something different. They couldn’t go in the way they were supposed to go.”
It took another month of intense fighting in the Ardennes Forest but American forces succeeded in pushing Hitler’s forces back into Germany to end the Battle of the Bulge. On May 8, 1945, Allied commanders accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender at Reims, France, midway between Bastogne and Paris.
***
Seifert was profiled in the Missoulian last April in advance of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He had jumped from a Douglas C-47 at Utah Beach in Normandy on June 6, 1944. At the same time, Brauer was dropping paratroopers and gliders over Omaha Beach from his C-47, No. 42-100846, which today sits on display at the Finnish Aviation Museum in Helsinki.
Both men continued to serve in the European theater after V-E day. Seifert, captain of the Polson High football and basketball teams and vice president of his senior class in 1942, went back to the family farm in Reservoir Valley west of Pablo. He hasn't jumped from an airplane since.
Brauer, who grew up in West Riverside east of Missoula, returned to the smokejumper base. He parachuted on fires throughout the region until 1957 when he turned 40 and the Civil Service made him quit. In August 1949, Brauer was the dispatcher at Hale Field who assembled the crew for the Mann Gulch fire under foreman Wag Dodge, 12 of whom died on the steep slopes above the Gates of the Mountains.
“Obviously it broke his heart,” John Brauer said. “But he went to each and every family and tried to explain what happened and told them how sorry he was.”
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower flew into Missoula in 1954 to dedicate the new smokejumper base, Brauer was chosen to give the welcoming address. He'd met Ike on the eve of the D-Day invasion when the commanding general "had come down the line of aircraft and wished us all God speed and told us how important this mission was."
Brauer was a fire suppression expert and served as the Forest Service’s technical director during the shooting of “Red Skies of Montana” in the early 1950s. Later he went to Hollywood in the same role for the shooting of the TV show “Lassie.” John Brauer was born in Glendora, California, in 1961 while his father was in that role.
Before Bob Whaley served three tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Marines as a helicopter medevac pilot, he trained to smoke-jump under Brauer for three summers in the late 1950s. He described Brauer as hardscrabble and unfailingly fair. With that, he earned respect.
“You get into those kinds of situations in aviation and it’s very easy to find all the reasons why you can’t do something,” Whaley told John Brauer. “We used to run into that in Vietnam, and then some of us would say, 'Bull----. We can get in there and we can get those guys out, or we can get ordnance in there and I can run an air strike or whatever.'
“I learned a lot of that from your dad. Get the job done. Do your job.”
It’s how the Ed Seiferts of the world not only survived the siege of Bastogne against overwhelming odds but turned the tide in historic proportions.
And it’s how the Fred Brauers led the way from the left seat of a C-47, over Normandy, Rome, Bastogne and finally Germany.
“You know, they can say whatever they want but this truly was the Greatest Generation,” John Brauer said. “There should be little doubt with regard to that, I think. All they did was save the world, come back and build a country out of nothing, and ask for nothing in return.
“They didn’t want anything, didn’t talk about it. They were amazing men. I hope they didn’t stop making 'em like that. I’m afraid of that.”