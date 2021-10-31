Bat box project to bring pest control, research opportunities to University of Montana

Flying night dwellers could soon call the University of Montana campus home.

Senior ecology student Solomon Ziegert is in the final stages of installing his “bat box” for the ethnobotany garden surrounding the Payne Family Native American Center.

If it’s successful, upwards of a thousand bats could fit in the box.

“The reason why I would want to put (a bat box) on campus is that a small bat can eat 1,000 insects a night. They usually eat two times their body weight, and having that pest control on campus was something I thought might be beneficial,” Ziegert said.

The box is about ready to be installed, but Ziegert is awaiting final approval from the university as to where to place it. Right now, he’s considering the roof of the Payne center or on a 15-foot pole in the garden.

He hopes to have it installed by the end of November.

The box is essentially a high-rise for bats. It’s 5 feet tall and 17 inches wide with a series of shelves on its interior to house the incoming bats. Ziegert has even fashioned a small net along its bottom to catch baby bats if they were to fall out of the structure, as well as a reinforced roof for the winters.

The project is a combination of Ziegert’s senior thesis for his degree and his internship with the ethnobotany garden.

“I wanted to do something that included the ecological community in the community that I cared about. In a way, that bolstered a species that I thought wasn’t getting enough attention for all the work that they do,” Ziegert said.

Bats are commonly known for their impressive pest control abilities, but they also work as pollinators and seed dispersers, which would be beneficial for the garden and other vegetation on campus.

“Bats are fascinating,” Ziegert said. “I mean, they’re flying mammals that see with sound.”

Outside of the bat box’s impact on the garden, he hopes that the box will allow for other students to easily study bats on campus.

Moreover, he wants the project to carry on well after he graduates through the ethnobotany internship. Dr. Rosalyn LaPier and Marilyn Marler, who manage the ethnobotany garden internship, both intend to maintain it in the future and hopefully introduce other pollinator species by adding a mason bee house.

“We hope to learn from the bat box and we hope that it’s successful. We’re open to doing more pollinator projects in the future,” Marler said.

But Ziegert’s project comes with an added bonus for the ethnobotany garden and the Payne Family Native American Center, as bats are culturally important animals to many tribes.

LaPier explained that the Blackfeet name for bats is “motinstami,” which means “many lodge poles.” The name is in reference to the bat's thin skin and protruding wing bones that resemble the poles of a tipi.

“Which seems fitting for the ethnobotany garden because the name is related to a native plant/tree species, lodgepole pine,” LaPier wrote in an email.

Tribes classified animals differently from usual Western taxonomy. Many Native Americans classified bats more similarly to birds, whereas Western taxonomy more closely aligns bats to rodents.

Ziegert’s bat box will be the first time the garden has made a direct tie to a pollinator species.

“Ethnobotany as a subject is the study of the human uses of plants, which is very much related to humans as being part of that ecology,” Ziegert said. “What’s a better way for humans to be part of ecology than to use it as a tool? Bats are an ecological tool to get rid of mosquitoes, which we don’t like.

“I think that having this here and being in the public eye brings the species more into the public sphere,” Ziegert continued. “As well as an appreciation for bats but also appreciation for integrative ecological strategies in urban spaces.”

The ethnobotany garden provides students hands-on work with plants native to Montana by maintaining existing ones and adding more to the garden. The students are also tasked with managing the ethnobotany garden’s website. The garden is also a National Wildlife Federation Habitat.

“The ethnobotany garden is just a never-ending source of joy for me to see how creative students are and how much students love engaging in meaningful work. We consistently get students in the internship who care about future students and care about the community,” Marler said.

