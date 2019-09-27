Trees down? Here's help

As western Montana braces for a storm, the City of Missoula reminds people to stay away from downed trees and refrain from touching them.

“We’re asking residents to be aware of their environment and watch for hanging limbs or downed power lines that may be difficult to see lodged in a tree’s canopy,” said urban forestry specialist Marie Anderson in a statement. “Never touch anything, including a tree, which is in contact with power lines, and immediately report downed power lines to Northwestern Energy at 888-467-2669 or 911.”

Anderson reminds residents that heavy, wet snow and high winds can cause trees to fall, dropping heavy limbs and branches. An early season storm, when trees are still covered in leaves, brings additional risks. “When a tree has a full canopy, the weight of snow and rain combined with high winds can cause more frequent and unpredictable limb failure,” Anderson said in a statement.

Residents should call 911 to report tree debris blocking streets, sidewalks and alleys, or to report property damage resulting from a City tree failure. After checking for power lines, if you can safely pull small branches off the sidewalk or street and onto the boulevard, please do so.

For non-emergency City tree debris removal, complete a Tree Debris Removal Request at missoulaparks.org. City crews will remove debris from boulevard trees after the storm has passed. Debris from trees on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. Please do not pile debris from private property onto the boulevard.

Call 721-PARK or visit missoulaparks.org for updates.

Seniors or others who need assistance removing debris from trees on private property may try contacting Imagine Missoula, a local volunteer group, at imaginemissoula.org/projects, or phone them at 748-6752. Imagine Missoula is also seeking volunteers to help others with storm cleanup, register at imaginemissoula.org/take-action, or visit the group’s Facebook page.