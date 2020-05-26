Battle over ballot postmark deadline, now set at June 2, continues

Though Harris' order also put a stop to the enforcement of the Ballot Interference Protection Act (BIPA), which limited how many ballots one person can drop off for others to six, the secretary of state's office is not asking the Supreme Court to reverse that decision. Another Billings judge earlier last week also halted the enforcement of BIPA in a separate lawsuit.

In the Supreme Court filing, Fox wrote that changing the deadline will "harm election officials, who are now tasked with implementing a brand new law, and deadline, just days before Election Day, and voters, many of whom have already submitted their ballots and been informed of the Election Day deadline."

In their District Court brief countering the secretary of state's motion to stay the MDP, Driscoll and the DSCC rejected claims the changed deadline will cause confusion or hamper elections workers from following other laws around post-voting timelines like the statewide canvass.