Battle over ballot postmark deadline, now set at June 2, continues

In dueling filings in different courts, the secretary of state and two Democratic groups clashed over an extended deadline for ballots to arrive at elections offices.
The action comes a week before the June 2 primary election, which is being held mostly by mail because of the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus.
Late last week following a lawsuit by the Montana Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), a Billings judge ordered that the existing 8 p.m. deadline for mailed ballots to be received by county elections offices would "significantly suppress voter turnout." Judge Donald Harris extended the deadline so that ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by June 8 will be counted.
The secretary of state immediately challenged that order Friday in Yellowstone County District Court, and on Tuesday Attorney General Tim Fox filed a writ of supervisory control with the Montana Supreme Court. In it, they ask for the high court to stay the lower court's opinion without waiting for the District Court's ruling on their appeal.
Fox, who is a candidate in the Republican primary for governor but is acting in his capacity as the state attorney general defending the secretary of state, is asking the state's highest court to step in to speed the appeals process, given the pending election.
"Montana’s elections officials and voters cannot wait for the normal appeal process to play out — they need final direction now," Fox wrote in Tuesday's filing.
In Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday, the MDP, its chair Robyn Driscoll and the DSCC responded to the secretary of state's arguments against the order extending the deadline.
"While rehashing his previously rejected arguments regarding the history of the cutoff, the Secretary (of State) again ignores the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Montana will have unprecedented levels of voting by mail in both the June primary election and the November general election," their filing reads. "As this court recognized, the change in elections wrought by the pandemic will exacerbate the Election Day cutoff’s disenfranchising effects."
It's unclear yet when either the District Court judge or the state Supreme Court will take action on the filings.
Though Harris' order also put a stop to the enforcement of the Ballot Interference Protection Act (BIPA), which limited how many ballots one person can drop off for others to six, the secretary of state's office is not asking the Supreme Court to reverse that decision. Another Billings judge earlier last week also halted the enforcement of BIPA in a separate lawsuit.
In the Supreme Court filing, Fox wrote that changing the deadline will "harm election officials, who are now tasked with implementing a brand new law, and deadline, just days before Election Day, and voters, many of whom have already submitted their ballots and been informed of the Election Day deadline."
In their District Court brief countering the secretary of state's motion to stay the MDP, Driscoll and the DSCC rejected claims the changed deadline will cause confusion or hamper elections workers from following other laws around post-voting timelines like the statewide canvass.
"The Secretary’s extraordinary request for a stay of this court’s judgment pending appeal should be denied. The Secretary fails to offer any reason — much less the required showing of extraordinary circumstances — that he is likely to succeed in overturning this Court’s thorough and well-reasoned decision," the filing reads. " ... If the Secretary’s Motion is granted, the direct result will be the disenfranchisement of countless Montana voters and the imposition upon them of the precise harm this lawsuit sought to avoid — and that this court’s order will prevent."
By Monday evening, counties in Montana had received 211,711 ballots back from voters, or about 35% of all those mailed. That equals a turnout of about 30% of registered voters; turnout in the 2016 primary was 45%.
