Many people in China believe their form of government, where elections are secret and the state controls almost all aspects of public and private business and life, is superior to life in the United States. That's according to former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus, who was also Montana's longest serving U.S. Senator.
"I was talking to a top foreign policy person in China, and he said 'our system is so superior to yours'," Baucus told a crowd at the University of Montana on Thursday. "He said, well, look how far we've come in 50 years. With your democratic form of government, you stop everything. And our leaders are peer-reviewed."
Baucus explained that Chinese political leaders must rise up through the ranks, even though the elections are held in secret. The Democrat recalled the man telling him that at least their leaders are vetted and their faults are well-known before they rise to top positions.
"In America, anybody can be president, you don't have to be qualified," Baucus recalled the man saying.
Ambassador from 2014 to 2017, Baucus concluded those remarks by noting that the U.S. is essentially in a "cold war" with China now, a country that's dead-set on building a strong economy.
Baucus was speaking on campus Thursday for a conversation on U.S. trade with China along with Michael Punke, the former U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization and author of the bestselling novel "The Revenant".
The talk was moderated by ABC News correspondent Gloria Riviera and was sponsored by the Max S. Baucus Institute, part of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
China is starting to feel more confident on the global stage, even as the administration of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump wages a trade war, Baucus continued.
"China feels like they are getting a head of steam here," Baucus said. "They're feeling their oats. In seven decades, the Chinese economy has increased 450 times. It's stunning. Two thirds of the high speed rail mileage in the world is in China, and it's much better than anything in the U.S."
And Baucus feels that although Trump is right in confronting China about its trade practices, he believes that he's mostly going about it the wrong way. Namely, Baucus believes the U.S. should have a multilateral approach, with other nation allies, rather than going at it alone.
Punke agreed that a unilateral approach to a trade conflict with China will mean that the U.S. suffers consequences alone and has less leverage while other countries benefit. He cited the example of President Jimmy Carter instituting an embargo of shipments of American grain to the Soviet Union in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In that case, U.S. farmers suffered the long-term loss of a customer while the Soviets just bought grain from other countries. Punke called it one of the United States' worst foreign policy disaster.
"Today I worry that we're exercising another form of unilateralism in a global economy," Punke said. "Even if we're not selling wheat or pork or beef to China, I guarantee you the Canadians and Australians and Europeans are gleefully selling soybeans and wheat to China."
Allies are a pain, he acknowledged.
"But the problem is without allies in a contest like this, it's very hard in a global economy to bring about the change you are seeking with negotiating partners," he said. "Multilateralism is frustratingly slow, but it can bring around results because you are making sure you are not the only one seeking results in a contest."
Riviera asked both men about the recent controversy surround a tweet by the general manager for the Houston Rockets NBA team showing support for Hong Kong protesters, which was later deleted.
"General manager (Daryl) Morey has no understanding of China," Baucus said. "He shot from the mouth. Americans really don't understand China. We don't go to China enough."
He said many more Chinese students, tourists and business people visit the U.S. compared to the other way around.
"We're smug," he said. "It takes a lot of time to visit China, a lot of effort, but we gotta do it folks. It's our future. The future of our kids and grandkids very much depends on how we handle this relationship."
Baucus was nominated by former Democratic President Barack Obama, but Baucus said "previous administrations" didn't have enough of a strategic plan for dealing with China.
"I hope, and my expectations are not high, that the pressure from Trump is going to result in significant change in China," Baucus said. "(Trump) is at least standing up and addressing the issue."
But, Baucus, explained, Americans tend only to galvanize behind a crisis, like Pearl Harbor, or a president who unites the country.
"We need leadership, statesman-like gravitas, to pull other Western countries together," he said. "No other country is going to do it. No other country can. And if we squander it, we're in deep trouble."