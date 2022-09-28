Baucus, Immelt chat US-China relations at UM

Jeff Immelt, a former CEO of General Electric, encouraged the Baucus Institute to change the game when it comes to training future leaders while speaking at an event at the University of Montana.

“I think globally, we are playing off the old playbook,” Immelt said. “We think about the world like we want it to be and not like it is right now.”

Immelt was joined by Max Baucus, former senator and U.S. Ambassador to China, for a Baucus Institute’s speaker series on Tuesday, where the two discussed the importance of the United States' relationship with China. Pardis Mahdavi, UM’s provost and executive vice president, moderated the conversation.

To kick off their conversation, Mahdavi asked why Montanans should care about U.S.-China relations.

“I believe that the standard of living of our kids and our grandkids very much depends on how well we manage this relationship – it’s that critical,” Baucus replied, noting that half of the world’s steel, aluminum, coal and renewable energy is produced in China.

“The only thing that unites Republicans and Democrats right now is this kind of hatred of China,” Immelt said. “But China exists. It’s going to be the first and biggest market in the world in almost everything. There’s really not saying much that’s going to change that.”

Despite its global impact, China is experiencing a slew of challenges including a rapidly aging population and a collapsing real estate bubble. Those issues have been compounded by the country’s zero-COVID policy.

Immelt first began working in China in the mid-1980s and has been paying close attention to the country ever since. But this is the most difficult period he’s seen, particularly, because of the way China is handling COVID, he said.

“COVID was hard for everybody — don’t get me wrong — but I do think the U.S. benefited by having 50 states,” Immelt said. “I know people are going to disagree with me on this, but you could experiment with different structures, different back-to-school (plans), different policies.”

He’s optimistic that the tides will begin to turn as China has graduated more engineers than the U.S. and Europe combined in the last 30 years. Despite the challenges they’re facing, Immelt would still invest and grow companies in China if he were still with GE.

“They have the intellectual horsepower to pull themselves out of whatever they’re in right now,” Immelt said.

Baucus pointed out that a declining growth rate in China is also adding to their challenges and agreed that its handling of COVID exacerbated some issues. However, other factors like the war in Ukraine and U.S. sanctions on China impacted supply chains.

“I think today, they do not want to advance militarily,” Baucus said. "They do want to advance economically."

Baucus encouraged the White House to proceed with caution with its statements about militarily defending Taiwan and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the country “a mistake.”

“This is a very dangerous situation, one that has to be handled very carefully,” Baucus said. “We Americans don’t sufficiently understand China. We haven’t developed a real strong foreign policy establishment that really knows and understands China.”

Near the end of their time, Mahdavi asked if they had any advice to offer to students who want to become future global leaders.

Both encouraged students to travel and see the world. Baucus reflected back on his early travels, when he had an revelation while in the Congo.

“It just hit me, this epiphany — the world’s getting smaller, natural resources are diminishing, we’ve got to work hard to get along in this world,” Baucus said. “I saw so much and I learned something else, I learned there’s always a way to skin a cat, there’s always a solution.”