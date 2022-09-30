'Be bold!': Educators gather in Missoula for symposium on Indigenous boarding schools

More than 100 educators gathered at the University of Montana on Friday for a symposium on Indigenous boarding schools and trauma-informed learning. The all-day event, which featured Native speakers from across the country, aimed to equip teachers, aspiring educators and others with tools to accurately and thoughtfully integrate the topic of boarding schools into curricula and to meaningfully apply Indian Education for All.

From the 1800s to the 1970s, many Native children were forced to attend government-funded Christian boarding schools, where they were emotionally, physically and sexually abused. The explicit mission of these schools was cultural genocide, and tribes have suffered language and culture loss as a result. Historical trauma from these schools persists. Sept. 30 has since been deemed a National Day of Remembrance for the victims and survivors of these schools.

Ramey Growing Thunder, director of the Fort Peck Language and Culture Department, shared her research into tribal history as well as photos of present-day youth programming and language instruction.

“We gotta do things that save the Dakota, Lakota and Nakoda language and culture,” she said at the end of her talk. “And we must get rid of historical, assimilating systems that persist today.”

Laurie Smith-Small Waisted Bear, Rosebud Sioux, discussed the ways in which the boarding school era influenced public education.

A boarding school survivor herself, Smith-Small Waisted Bear asked educators, “What’s the difference between boarding school education and education today?

“The biggest difference is that today, children aren’t being taken from their homes, and we aren’t cutting their hair in school,” she answered her own question. “Education is still not much different. We still don’t see our language and culture in the classroom today, do we?”

Smith-Small Waisted Bear said Indigenous education emphasizes application and imitation. She said etiquette is also critical, as Native children are taught to respect their elders. But American education, she said, prioritizes competition, individualism and memorization.

“That colonial, settler mindset is deeply, deeply engrained in our country,” she said. “It’s even in our tribal schools, I’d say it’s especially in our tribal schools.”

Smith-Small Waisted Bear encouraged educators in the audience to “be bold.” She said that textbooks still used today imply that Native Americans don’t exist and allude to a lawsuit involving Montana schools' implementation of Indian Education for All.

Montana’s Constitution requires all public school students to receive education about Native American culture and heritage, and the Legislature in 1999 passed the Indian Education for All Act to help implement the requirement. Last year, tribes in Montana and parents of 18 students filed a lawsuit, alleging that state educators were violating the constitutional requirement to teach Indigenous education.

By establishing an Indigenous curriculum, Smith-Small Waisted Bear said educators are “challenging the nation’s narrative.”

“You must be bold!” she said. “We must persevere.”

Keynote speakers Maria Brave Horse Yellow Heart and Deidre Yellowhair discussed how colonization has perpetuated historical trauma. The two defined historical trauma as the “cumulative emotional and psychological wounding from massive group trauma across generations.”

“The boarding schools were meant to exterminate us and do away with our language and culture,” Yellowhair said. “Who would’ve thought that years later, a university that was part of that system would host Indians wearing their moccasins and speaking their languages? It’s a testament to our resilience.”