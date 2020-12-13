No next of kin came forward to care for Lee Roy Nelson in death.

But 50 people who called themselves his family came together at the Riverside Trail just a few steps from where he died to say goodbye Sunday.

Three women, Dorothy Williams, Peggy Love and Leah Philbert, stood at the center of the memorial. Reno Lounge bartender Love remembered Nelson as the kind soul who used to sing karaoke. Philbert also remembered him from the bar as a man known for the trinkets he collected and shared.

Williams had no memories of Nelson from when he was alive. The 65-year-old Nelson was a stranger to her when she found his body on an afternoon walk. However, in death he became her family, she said. Love and Philbert’s stories have helped her heal from what she saw that Nov. 20.

“I’m able to replace that horrible image of finding him that day with the picture on this card where his eyes are sparkling,” Williams said. “He sparkled.”

Williams, a registered nurse at Providence Broadway Internal Medicine, found Nelson just hours after he died in a brutal attack. The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged Charles Michael Covey, 44, with deliberate homicide in connection with Nelson’s death. Covey pleaded not guilty to those charges on Dec. 7.

In court documents, witnesses described a wheelchair-bound Nelson yelling for Covey to stop as he pushed Nelson off the Riverfront Trail and behind the southeast corner of a large parking structure between Front Street and the Clark Fork River. A witness said they heard four to five impacts, which sounded like a hollow metal pipe striking something.

Nelson’s blood splattered the concrete structure wall. Love painted a large red heart over the stain.

“Yes, what happened to him was horrifying, but I just couldn’t let it stop there,” Williams said to the crowd gathered for Nelson’s memorial.

“This is more about reminding. We all have to remind ourselves that we’ve got to watch out for each other, that we all need to be here for each other. That we are all vulnerable also, and we need to speak up and just be there for all of the vulnerable people in our life.”

Mel Baker, who remembered Nelson for his karaoke, placed at the memorial site a small planter box on which he set a pair of jeans with a microphone stuck into the pants’ pocket. Others left flowers.

Someone left a bike lock. Cindy Winchell, a parking enforcement officer ― or in her words, “meter maid”― said Nelson’s bikes would get stolen and he had an endless parade of new ones to show her. He was a gentle soul, Winchell said.

Travis Mateer, who used to be the homeless outreach coordinator for the Poverello Center and who knew Nelson for many years, also spoke at the memorial. Nelson lived the way he wanted to, Mateer said. Nelson was like a raven with the trinkets he would find.

“The stories of him finding the perfect thing for someone because he paid attention, he knew people, he cared for people in the same way people cared for him,” Mateer said. “He was a Teddy Bear.”

Nelson was known around a handful of bars and casinos, like The Oxford and The Press Club. Love, a bartender at the Reno in East Missoula, said Nelson was a regular at the bar when he was living under the interstate overpass nearby. Love said Nelson was typically alone, but that he liked it that way.

“You think, 'how sad he’s homeless,'” Love said. But the two spent nights at the bar talking, and Nelson seemed as content as anyone else there. They shared stories about life, about their parents dying. Nelson seemed bothered when someone else set up camp near his spot under the overpass and relieved after they had moved along. Love remembers him saying, “Don’t be sad I’m homeless; be glad I don’t have to worry about all the things you do. I’m ok. I don’t mind it at all.’”

Those who spoke with the Missoulian about Nelson described him as a small-statured man who somehow looked even smaller when he was bundled up for the winter. But he was always cheery, Love said, and loved to show up for karaoke hours before the DJ was ready.

“He loved to sing karaoke, as horrible as he was,” she said. “The place could be full and he would get up there and sing a song and as bad as he was everybody in the whole place had a smile on their face.”

Nelson was known around East Missoula for his collection of trinkets — “treasures,” he called them — and generosity with them. Philbert, a local real estate agent, saw Nelson at the Reno just about every time she went. He once gave her a necklace he had found.

It was over two years ago that Philbert and her husband were at the Reno to grab a drink when someone tapped on her husband’s shoulder. There was Nelson, holding a Boston CD; he had noticed Leah’s husband wearing a Boston band T-shirt.

"Happy birthday!” Nelson said loudly and warmly. It wasn’t her husband’s birthday, but “Lee loved birthdays.”

“He was really proud of his treasures he got,” Philbert said. “He loved to show them to everybody, but he wouldn’t often hang on to them, he would give them to someone else.”

Nelson told Philbert and her husband about moving to Montana when he was young — the birth certificate he showed them said he was born in Oregon — but preferred to live outside. Even though he walked with crutches back then, Nelson had resisted coming into a home.

“What I understand is that he liked to live alone and liked to be free,” Philbert said. “When he was offered housing he was not sure he wanted to take it. He eventually did, and I don’t know why he didn’t stay, but eventually, he was back at the Poverello.”

At the bar, Love would bring Nelson old coats or a new pair of boots that had been too small for her husband.

Love heaved a good laugh at the memory from nearly a year ago, when a few people were sitting around the TV at the bar watching “Live PD,” a reality-TV program that followed the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for several months in 2019. The deputy had been speaking with someone on camera when Nelson went rolling by in the background, capturing the cameraman’s attention for a few moments.

“Everybody was sitting around the TV and we yelled out, ‘Oh my God, that’s Lee!” she said.

Nelson was proud of his 15 seconds of fame and talked about it when Love would see him around East Missoula and give him rides into town.

“I’ve been a bartender for 45 years, I’ve seen a lot of people go,” Love said. “And I always think, you’re going to get used to it, you lost another customer. But you never get used to it. Some you take a little harder.”

Questions will sometimes linger about how an unsheltered person dies. In April 2019, Michelle L. Andrews, 46, was found dead in a maintenance tunnel beneath Interstate 90. The coroner was unable to determine a cause of death. Missoula Police Department investigated it as a suspicious death, but in the end could not determine if she was a victim of a crime, according to Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department. An extensive amount of work went into the investigation, he said.

“We try to be thorough on everything, you have somebody found like that, they’re somebody’s daughter, somebody’s aunt, somebody’s sister, somebody’s spouse, and we try to find as much information as we can.”

It’s frustrating to lack those answers, Welsh said.

Rev. Laura Folkwein, an associate pastor at University Congregational Church, helped launch the homeless persons’ memorial in Missoula. In 2019, she spoke at the memorial on behalf of 24 people, each of whom had died while experiencing homelessness. (https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/people-of-the-pov-winter-2020/)

“It’s important to gather to recognize the folks who have passed as members of our community and to honor their lives and their deaths,” Folkwein told the Missoulian this week. “The best thing anybody can do is do their best to counter stereotypes and hateful speech about homeless folks. They’re people with complicated lives, a lot of us are only a couple paychecks away from our own really serious situations. We all rely on systems to support us too and if they didn’t do what we needed them to do we’d be in a lot of trouble.”

Williams, Love and Philbert walked Nelson’s ashes down to the river together to scatter them. Williams asked the crowd to sing “Amazing Grace” as they escorted Nelson to the water. It was the song Williams sang to her dying patients. It was also one of Nelson’s favorites to sing at karaoke.

At the edge of the river, the three women flipped the urn containing Nelson’s ashes, which fell into the river as a dense cloud.

