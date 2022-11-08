Beal leads Burt in Justice of the Peace Dept. 1 race

Alex Beal was leading in the Missoula County Justice of the Peace Department 1 race Tuesday evening after early results were released around 8 p.m.

Beal had 20,858 votes in the first ballot drop while Burt had 11,928.

The race between Burt and Beal grew contentious in the weeks leading up to Election Day after Beal called on Missoula County to release an un-redacted version of a letter detailing Burt’s behavior as a captain in the sheriff’s department. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Missoula.

In his campaign, Burt stressed that his long career in law enforcement work, especially in the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, prepared him for the position. Beal lauded the progress he’s made alongside Justice Landee Holloway over the last four years in making Missoula’s Justice Court efficient and accessible.