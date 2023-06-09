A woman was treated Wednesday for non-life-threatening injuries believed to have been caused by a black bear just outside Glacier National Park.

According to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the incident involved a guide on a commercial raft trip that camped near Nyack overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. Nyack is along U.S. Highway 2 and the Middle Fork Flathead River, just outside the west boundary of Glacier National Park, and about 8.8 miles southeast of West Glacier.

According to FWP, "what is believed to be a black bear" entered the camp of two guides and three clients around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Someone in the group used bear spray, but the bear returned multiple times. The agency said that an adult female guide who was sleeping outside sustained injuries from the bear.

The woman was "treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Logan Health — Whitefish," FWP stated Wednesday afternoon. The agency did not specify the nature of the injuries or what may have transpired between the guide and the bear. FWP personnel are searching for the bear. The U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service are assisting FWP in investigating the incident.

The agency warned, "Montana is bear country. All bears are potentially dangerous. The majority of human-bear conflicts involve bears protecting their young or a food source. The majority of bear encounters do not involve conflict."

FWP advised people to carry bear spray and know how to use it, to follow local food-storage orders, and to store food and other scented items in an approved bear-resistant container, a hard-sided vehicle (short-term only) or within electric fencing.