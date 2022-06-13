Bear-proof coop: Missoulians play keep-away with food attractants

No bear better mess with the chickens at Clark Fork School.

Presuming it makes it to the top of the 6-foot fence, it will get a zap from new electric fencing installed last week (well out of reach of the school’s 7-and-under aged students). It won’t find better pickings in the garbage cans, now that they’ve been upgraded to bear-resistant containers.

“The bears used to absolutely attack our garbage,” CFS Executive Director Jill Brischli said as a crew from Defenders of Wildlife strung the new wires around the coop. “We’d have to go pick it up out of the yards. We have a lot of things that attract wildlife, like compost and vegetables and chickens. We’re hoping to create a prototype for the neighborhood.”

Black bears have their own agenda for the Rattlesnake Valley surrounding Clark Fork School, as well as the rest of the fringe where Missoula’s residential neighborhoods merge with hillsides, forests and creek drainages. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks regional bear manager Jamie Jonkel has already had a scrambled spring responding to bear incidents. Much of the response involves human education on reducing bear attractants.

“The wildlife are reacting to the changes we’ve made,” Jonkel explained. “Today’s black bears, mountain lions and grizzlies aren’t the same as 50 years ago. We’ve created this lush, food-rich area inhabited by humans, and the animals have realized they can access unbelievable amounts of food.”

But some subtle distinctions still exist. Wild animals can become habituated to humans — losing their fear of being around people — while still staying focused on natural food sources in and around suburban neighborhoods.

The trouble starts when those animals become food-conditioned and start seeking bird feeders, pet food, garbage, barbecue grill grease pans, and chickens in chicken coops. At least 40 black bears are suspected of prowling Missoula’s unguarded food sources.

“A bear can live comfortably grazing lawns or eating berries,” Jonkel said. “But when they go from habituation to food-conditioned, that’s when people get hurt and bears get shot.”

In response, a bunch of public and private leaders have collaborated on improving Missoula’s bear buffer zone. FWP biologists are consulting with Missoula county and city managers to expand availability of deterrents like bear-resistant garbage cans, coop fencing, and public outreach. That may be followed by stricter enforcement of laws requiring people in the buffer zone to keep their attractants safe from wildlife.

The effort got a boost of both public and financial attention last fall when a grizzly bear mother and cubs raided several buildings in the Grant Creek and LaValle Creek neighborhoods on Missoula’s northern edge. FWP wasn’t able to capture the bear family before it went into hibernation. But in May, Jonkel was able to trap two sibling 2-year-old grizzlies that are possibly the cubs of the raiding sow. One had lost a paw through some traumatic incident and had to be euthanized. The other was relocated in an undisclosed location.

News of the grizzlies’ nearness to Missoula prompted an outpouring of donations from Missoulians hoping to encourage better human behavior around wildlife. The result was the Bear Smart Action Fund, which raised almost $5,000 through a GoFundMe account.

“That was really a wake-up call to Griz Nation,” said Blake Nicolazzo, who oversees the donations. “It’s a chance to see if we’re willing to live our values, or put grizzlies in a world where we’re not feeling responsible. We’ve really moved into their world.”

Part of that money got folded into the fund Defenders of Wildlife uses to help property owners upgrade their wildlife defenses, including the Clark Fork School chicken coop. Defenders’ Project Assistant Russ Talmo said an electrification project like the school’s large coop costs about $200 to $500, assuming the fence is already in place.

Getting ahead of the food-conditioning problem will pay benefits for both people and wildlife, Jonkel said.

“If you have a black bear problem, you will have a grizzly problem,” Jonkel said. “If you get rid of the black bear problem, you won’t have a grizzly problem.”

