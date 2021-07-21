Bear put down by game warden after entering Missoula houses

But the rest of that afternoon and over the next five days, Jonkel got about 15 phone calls about the bear.

"He found out it was pretty easy just to walk into garages," Jonkel said. "He entered multiple garages. At one point he was real close to a lot of kids who were on bikes. He started approaching them from across the way. He was not showing any predatory behavior but he was definitely coming toward them."

Jonkel said wildlife managers draw the line when bears start coming around kids and entering homes.

"Sadly, we had to put him down," he said. "We had traps set. People think it's easy to trap. It's not that easy to dart and relocate a bear. A warden had just gotten a call about him breaking through a back door and they removed him."

Earlier this month, a different bear caused a significant amount of damage to a house in East Missoula when it broke through a door to get at cat food, Jonkel said.

"The person had a lot of cats, and the door was left open once and the bear got that reward," Jonkel said. "It knew the cat food was behind the door and did a tremendous amount of damage to the door. That young female had to be put down."

There was also a recent incident where a bear got into a tent on the Kim Williams Trail.