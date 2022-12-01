Bear researchers hone in on grizzly health, habits, habitat

Can grizzly bear births be remotely detected?

Data so far seem to say: Yes, biologists can often detect bear births by analyzing activity data from radio and GPS tracking collars put on grizzly bears.

The seeming correlation between births (observed post-denning in spring) and spikes in sows’ activity during denning (detected by collars) was shared Thursday by Cecily Costello. Costello, who earned a doctorate from Montana State University in 2008, is a research biologist with Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. She supervises the agency’s Grizzly Bear Trend Monitoring Program for the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which surrounds one of the protected species’ designated recovery zones. She is also the chair of the science team of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s NCDE Subcommittee.

Costello shared the research development, alongside recaps of an abundance of other ongoing and potential future studies, at the NCDE Subcommittee’s winter meeting in Missoula on Thursday. The two-day meeting at the Doubletree Missoula Edgewater Hotel is set to conclude midday Friday.

Speaking to dozens of frequently collaborating wildlife biologists, nonprofit staffers, researchers, bear managers, and officials from a slew of state, federal and tribal agencies, Costello explained that the use of collar data to detect bear births is so far “working really well.”

“It’s not 100%,” she said, “but it had pretty high accuracy at estimating that.”

And, once bears are born, Costello and other researchers hope to find out where they go, and when. Since some bears leave the NDCE, lumping birth rates into NCDE population estimates could overcount bears by failing to account for the number of bears that leave the ecosystem each year.

“With age, males are moving farther away from their natal area compared to females,” she said, “and after that, they do stay out for a while.”

Understanding more precisely the rates and times at which males and females leave the ecosystem, Costello said, could lead to more precise population estimates of how many bears remain living within the ecosystem.

Another study is more interested in what bears are up to when they leave a home ecosystem. Costello shared a map researchers made of known grain bins in the prairie of the Rocky Mountain Front, immediately east of the NCDE. By comparing tracking collar data to the locations of grain bins, she said, researchers hope to determine the frequency and duration of bears’ visits to the bins; whether the bears are seeking out the bins or just eating opportunistically from them as they stumble upon them; and if there are common traits across the bins most commonly raided by bears.

An overlapping study, she said, is looking into the efficacy of using livestock guard dogs to deter bears from raiding the bins.

Shifting from what bears get into to what gets into bears, Costello said she was approached by Brian Balmer, an environmental contaminant specialist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Balmer, she said, wants to specifically study the effects of mine contaminants, such as heavy metals and metalloids, on grizzly bears. The NCDE region is dotted with mines dating back more than a century, many of them long abandoned and created before environmental regulations aimed at preventing contamination.

“No one has ever really looked at whether these are affecting grizzly bears, or even black bears, in this area,” she said.

Costello said she was open to working with Balmer to provide existing blood and hair samples, which he can use to determine historic levels of contaminants in bears, as well as samples from recently captured or deceased bears.

A “retrospective metals analysis,” she said, could offer “a look through time to see if there’s been a change.”

Other analyses are more focused on the state of bear habitat itself.

Kathy Ake of the Flathead National Forest serves as the NCDE Habitat Database Manager. She reported that in 2021 she completed a biannual report on the amount of motorized access in the NCDE across 126 subunits. Open roads have been shown to increase bear mortality and push bears out of productive habitat.

More accurate mapping, she said, may reveal that a road is actually in a slightly different location than where it had historically appeared in maps. That could put more mileage of road in one subunit and less in another, changing the percentage of roading in both. But nothing has actually changed on the ground in those cases, she stressed.

Overall, she said, 71% of the NCDE is “secure core” with minimal road density. That represented an increase of more than 10,000 acres from 2019, and up more than 56,000 acres from 2011. However, she said, only about 17,000 acres of the change since 2011 was due to active land management; the rest was due to things like better mapping data or land exchanges, neither of which actually change conditions on the ground.

“A lot of change on the Blackfeet (Reservation) and Rocky Mountain Front,” she said. “A lot of that is land exchanges, I can tell you.”